Tiger Woods has taken the positives from his first round at the Farmer's Insurance Open on Thursday, despite hitting a frustrating a four-over par 76 at Torrey Pines.

Recording the worst season-opening round of his career, the American is desperate to get back into his regular stride, having made his last PGA Tour appearance in August 2015.

During a mixed display, the seven-time winner of the tournament showed a lack of sharpness as he combined three birdies with five bogeys and a double-bogey.

Article continues below

The world number 663 commented on his performance, telling Sky Sports: "I was in a good spot to really shoot a good round today and didn't really have my best stuff early.

"I had a round which I let slip away at the middle part on the back nine and unfortunately didn't hit very good shots through there.

Article continues below

"We're going to go to some better greens tomorrow, some better conditions and hopefully, not only myself, but the rest of the guys, can put some good numbers up tomorrow."

Woods moved under par with consecutive gains after the turn following a bogey-five at the first in the front nine.

However, things started to fall apart for the American towards the end as a stream of three straight bogeys from the 12th followed by a snap-hook out of bounds and a double-bogey at the 15th.

The day then seemed to get even worse for the 41-year-old as he missed a par save from six feet at the 17th, but recovered to birdie the last.

Woods added: "I was fighting out there all day. I didn't really hit it that good. So much is different.

"Playing in slower conditions; it's much softer than what we have at home. It's much cooler than what we have at home. It's just different."

"I'm trying to get used to a little bit of this, and I was fighting throughout the day, and I just didn't quite get it done after the middle part of that back nine."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms