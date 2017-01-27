The future of Carmelo Anthony has been a hot topic in the NBA for the past fortnight. The nine-time All-Star, who missed out on a spot in the game for the first time since 2009 this week, has been linked with a number of franchises.

There is no two ways about it, the Anthony era in New York has been a resounding failure and it would come as little surprise to see the two parties go their separate ways.

Rumours have been doing the rounds that he was offered to Cleveland in exchange for Kevin Love, a move the Cavaliers supposedly rejected. LeBron James recently came out and insisted his team wasn't playing 'fantasy basketball'.

There has also been talk that he was offered to the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers, two teams that are a player or two away from really challenging for the Larry O'Brien trophy.

According to Dan Woike, Clippers beat writer for the OC Register and LA Daily News, any potential trade between the Los Angeles franchise and the Knicks would likely include Austin Rivers heading in the other direction.

The son of head coach Doc was of interest to the Big Apple team before he agreed to stay in the City of Angels during the summer of 2016.

At this moment in time, Melo is still a Knickerbocker. But as the trade deadline gets ever closer, the rumours about his future will only intensify.