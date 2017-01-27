With just under two months remaining till the commencement of the 2017 season of Formula One, the racing fraternity was rocked with the news of Manor Racing’s collapse.

The British outfit have ceased trading after administrators failed to identify a new buyer to help them from insolvency.

Doubts were already cast over the future of the team after, earlier this month, chief executive officer Thomas Mayer, in a clear intimation, informed the staff of the forthcoming events regarding the issue.

Geoff Rowley and Phil Armstrong, partners of FRP Advisory LLP, were appointed as joint administrators on January 6 after Manor’s operating company Just Racing Services went into administration.

The news was disclosed on Friday as the staff were sent home following the outcome of the matter. The vast majority are expected to be made redundant by January 31.

Administrators held talks with interested buyers which also included an Asian consortium, but ultimately all efforts went in vain as no investors came forward within the scheduled time.

Sky Sports quoted Rowley, after the drastic turn of events, saying: “It is deeply regrettable that the team has had to cease trading and close its doors.

“Manor is a great name in British motorsport and the team has achieved a great deal over the past two years, invigorated under new ownership.

“Operating and running an F1 team to the high standards demanded however requires significant ongoing investment."

He provided a quick insight into the whole process which led to no fruitful conclusion.

“Just Racing Services Limited was put into administration at the start of January shortly after attempts to sell the business fell through at the last hurdlem" he added.

“The administration process provided a moratorium to allow for attempts to secure a long term viable solution for the team within in a very limited time-frame but sadly no solution could be achieved to allow for the business to continue in its current form within what was a very tight time-frame.”

The end?

Just Racing Services Ltd. will close its doors in the upcoming days but the sister company which holds the licence to compete in F1, Manor GP Racing Ltd, are still in operation.

It has been revealed that an additional £500,000 of investment was required to get through the winter tests at the end of February.

Rowley further added: “We would like to thank all the staff for their support and professionalism during this difficult process.”

However, it is not the end of the road for the Banbury-based team as a new investor can buy in the later stage, although the two-month deadline before the Australian Grand Prix provides a challenge.

The authorities have stated that an F1 team can miss a maximum of three races before it becomes invalid.

The fact that Manor lost out Sauber in 2016, who managed to gain two valuable points in Brazil, pushed Manor at the bottom of the pile, costing them around £10m in prize money.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the British team in the days ahead as we gear up for the new campaign in top flight racing.

