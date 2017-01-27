It's hard to imagine a Royal Rumble these days without drama, and a slice of that high-tension drama pie comes from one of the event's most dynamic superstars, Kofi Kingston.

Every year, The New Day member finds an elaborate way in order to keep himself in the Royal Rumble match when it looks like he is on the brink of being eliminated. He has been responsible for some of the greatest rumble moments in recent times.

One Reddit user, who goes by the name of TrillmaticMD, edited together a video of all his Royal Rumble saves from over the years, which you can watch further down in this article, and we're going to run through all of them for you.

Royal Rumble 2012

Entering in the number 11 spot, Kingston was close to being eliminated by The Miz when he was pushed off the ring apron, placing his hands on the floor while resting his feet on the edge of the ring. The Awesome One then pushed the Ghanaian's feet in the air, putting him in a handstand position.

Amazingly, Kingston then walked backwards on his hands towards the ring steps and placed his feet on them to stop them from hitting the floor, keeping him in the match. He was later eliminated by Sheamus, the eventual winner that year.

Royal Rumble 2013

On the brink of being eliminated, Kingston jumped on the back of Tensai, who he had previously just knocked out of the match moments earlier, who then instead of putting him back on the ring apron placed him on the Spanish announce table instead.

In order to get back to the ring, Kingston used JBL's chair as a pogo stick to bounce his way back towards the ring. However, once he got back to and stood on the apron, he was quickly eliminated by Cody Rhodes before reentering the ring.

Royal Rumble 2014

Kingston was nearly eliminated two times in this rumble, and he came back from both of them in tremendous style. The first occurred when he was pushed off the ring apron and caught by the recently eliminated Rusev. The Bulgarian Brute then placed The New Day member on the guardrail, meaning his feet hadn't touched the floor.

Kofi then jumped from the guardrail back to the ring and back into the match. Later on, he was nearly eliminated again, this time by Jack Swagger (which isn't shown in the Reddit video).

With his feet hanging onto the bottom rope, however, he took Swagger's boot off and hit the superstar over the head with it to keep himself in the contest once more. He was later eliminated by Roman Reigns as part of his record-breaking achievement of most men eliminated in a single Royal Rumble.

Royal Rumble 2015

This year wasn't as rememberable as previous years, but it was still good. Kingston was about to be eliminated by Rusev when Adam Rose's Rose Buds caught him and stopped his feet from hitting the floor.

They then carried him around to another side of the ring for him to enter back into the match. The Bulgarian Brute got his revenge, however, as he managed to eliminate Kingston later on in the contest.

Royal Rumble 2016

This time around, instead of the Rose Buds stopping Kofi's feet touching the floor, it was his fellow members of The New Day!

Kane was about to eliminate Kingston when Big E caught him on his shoulders, stopping his feet from touching the floor in the process. Instead of being placed back in the contest, he stayed on his tag team's shoulders for a couple of minutes before reentering and being eliminated by Chris Jericho.

How will Kofi Kingston save himself from elimination in the Royal Rumble this year? Guess we'll have to watch to find out!

