No Melo or Wade at All-Star - how the NBA has changed since 2003-04

The announcement of the 2017 All-Star reserves was a landmark moment in the history of the NBA. The beginning of the end of an era if you will.

For the first time since the 2003-04 campaign, the All-Star game will not include Dwyane Wade or Carmelo Anthony, two of the league's elite players from the past decade.

Between them, they have amassed 21 All-Star selections, 14 All-NBA nominations and two scoring titles while Wade has won three rings with the Miami Heat. As the showcase game in New Orleans will not involve either player, we look at how the league has changed since the last time they were left out - way back in their rookie years.

The best teams

Following the end of the regular season, the statistically best teams in the league were the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and L.A. Lakers.

The Timberwolves and Lakers, who are both currently at different stages of their rebuilds as they aim to return to the higher reaches of the league, faced off in the Western Conference finals, while the Pacers were downed by the eventual champions, the Detroit Pistons.

Indiana are the only team out of the three who finished in the playoffs last season. For context, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, L.A. Clippers and Toronto Raptors all failed to make the postseason. The Sacramento Kings even made the playoffs. Crazy.

All-Stars

The names involved in the showpiece event have changed beyond recognition since 2004. There were a number of one-time All-Stars on show.

Michael Redd, Metta World Peace, Kenyon Martin, Jamaal Magloire, Andrei Kirilenko and Sam Cassell would make their first and final All-Star appearance in Los Angeles. Gordon Hayward, DeAndre Jordan and Kemba Walker are the only three newbies in New Orleans.

Of course, there were big-name stars as Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Tracy McGrady, Yao Ming, Shaquille O'Neal, Vince Carter and Yao Ming put on a show.

Name changes

As we saw above, the NBA has flipped on its head in the previous 13 years, and there have been some franchise name changes and relocations since LeBron James, Wade and Anthony were rookies trying to make their mark.

The Seattle Supersonics, long before they drafted Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook and relocated to Oklahoma City, were being led by Ray Allen and Rashard Lewis: finishing six games away from a playoff spot with a 37-45 record.

Finishing second in the east were the New Jersey Nets - now Brooklyn - as the foursome of Richard Jefferson, Jason Kidd, Kerry Kittles and Kenyon Martin took them to the conference semi-finals.

The Charlotte Bobcats - now the Hornets - would not enter the league until the summer of 2004 as the Charlotte Hornets, then known as the New Orleans Hornets, now the New Orleans Pelicans (Charlotte's history has returned to the new Hornets) had relocated to Louisiana in 2002.

Awards

The 2003 draft, with LeBron, Melo, D-Wade and Chris Bosh, goes down as one of the best in league history.

LeBron would go on to win the MVP award in 2009 and four more times since. He also claimed the scoring title in 2008 before Wade picked up the accolade a year later and Anthony in 2013.

In 2004, however, James was winning the Rookie of the Year award while Kevin Garnett won his only MVP title and Tracy McGrady was named the scoring champion for the second successive campaign.