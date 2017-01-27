Alexandre Pato's career has hardly gone according to plan thus far.

When the Brazilian forward arrived in Milan back in 2007 from Internacional, he was heralded as not only the next great Brazilian striker - like Gabriel Jesus has been today - but one of the of the next top strikers in the world - period.

Although life in Italy started out pretty well, a string of injuries seemed to set the Brazilian international firmly back and his career has never recovered.

Pato, still only 27 years-old, unbelievably, spent the second-half of last season on loan at Chelsea, spurning lucrative offers from China to try and resurrect his career in Europe.

Milan had farmed him back to his homeland of Brazil, but Pato was determined to prove everyone wrong.

His spell at Chelsea proved to be a brief snippet of the majority of his career, really. He spent most of his time in injured or unfit, and when he did play, he scored.

That goal, of course, came against Aston Villa from the penalty spot in a 4-0 win. Sufficed to say Chelsea did not want to make the move permanent, but Villarreal did.

Pato has a pretty poor six goals in 24 games this season in all competitions, and it looks like Villarreal are prepared to cut their losses and the forward is looking to cash in while he can.

The Sun reported a couple of days ago that Pato was considering a move to China and now sports editor of The Independent, Ed Maylon, has tweeted that the 27-time Brazilian international - who has not featured for Brazil since 2013 - will move to China once terms can be agreed.

Seeing as money is no object in the Chinese Super League, that should be no problem at all.

Fellow Brazilian stars Oscar, Hulk, Alex Teixeira, Ramires and Paulinho have already made the move and if Pato does not take the chance in Asia now, his value may diminish to the point where he will no longer be offered the ludicrous sums currently being bandied about.

David Beckham told Chelsea fans they were in for a real treat when Pato signed around one-year ago. Now, he looks like he will go and take the money in China after flopping in England and Spain.

