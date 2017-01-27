Out of all the feuds currently going on in the WWE, none seem more personal or as entertaining as what we see on SmackDown Live between John Cena and AJ Styles.

Cena will aim to tie Ric Flair’s record of 16 world championships when he battles The Phenomenal One at the Royal Rumble this Sunday, and they turned their trash talk up a notch earlier this week.

ENTERTAINING RIVALRY

Cena looked in impressive form when he shot down Styles’ claims of being a better wrestler than Cena because he came from the independent scene.

He revealed that he was built for WWE, while Styles was created to compete on the indies.

However, the WWE Champion didn’t take the insult lying down as he took to Talking Smack alongside Renee Young and Shane McMahon to hit out at his rival.

He blasted Cena for his comments, and explained that the big difference between the pair is that he couldn’t have made it on the independent scene like Styles did.

INDEPENDENT JIBES

He said: “He [John Cena] couldn’t have made it in the indies.

“Because he can’t hang with guys like me, that’s why. I know everything there is to know about performing in a ring.

“You name every style, and I can get out there and I can do it.

“John Cena, he cannot. John Cena’s strong, that’s what he’s got going. He’s got a great mind for that ring. But there’s more to it than that.

“And John Cena wouldn’t have lasted two seconds in an independent ring.”

There could be some truth to that statement, as Styles is known for being one of the finest wrestlers on the planet today, if not the best.

There’s no telling just how Cena would have fared on the independent scene, but regardless of the paths they’ve taken, you can’t deny that the difference in careers has resulted in one incredible feud.

What do you make of AJ Styles’ independent jibe at John Cena? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

