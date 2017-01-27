How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

AJ Styles has hit out at John Cena.

AJ Styles explains why John Cena would have failed in the indies

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Out of all the feuds currently going on in the WWE, none seem more personal or as entertaining as what we see on SmackDown Live between John Cena and AJ Styles.

Cena will aim to tie Ric Flair’s record of 16 world championships when he battles The Phenomenal One at the Royal Rumble this Sunday, and they turned their trash talk up a notch earlier this week.

ENTERTAINING RIVALRY

Cena looked in impressive form when he shot down Styles’ claims of being a better wrestler than Cena because he came from the independent scene.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

He revealed that he was built for WWE, while Styles was created to compete on the indies.

However, the WWE Champion didn’t take the insult lying down as he took to Talking Smack alongside Renee Young and Shane McMahon to hit out at his rival.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. finally breaks silence over Packers playoff loss

Odell Beckham Jr. finally breaks silence over Packers playoff loss

Watch: One play shows how unstoppable the Patriots are

Watch: One play shows how unstoppable the Patriots are

WWE's plans for Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble become a lot clearer

WWE's plans for Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble become a lot clearer

Main reason why Dolph Ziggler still has hatred for John Cena

Main reason why Dolph Ziggler still has hatred for John Cena

Watch: Lionel Messi's assist for Denis Suarez sends Twitter into meltdown

Watch: Lionel Messi's assist for Denis Suarez sends Twitter into meltdown

Wayne Rooney trolled for not having any GCSEs - his comeback is epic [Tweets]

Wayne Rooney trolled for not having any GCSEs - his comeback is epic [Tweets]

He blasted Cena for his comments, and explained that the big difference between the pair is that he couldn’t have made it on the independent scene like Styles did.

INDEPENDENT JIBES

He said: “He [John Cena] couldn’t have made it in the indies.

“Because he can’t hang with guys like me, that’s why. I know everything there is to know about performing in a ring.

“You name every style, and I can get out there and I can do it.

“John Cena, he cannot. John Cena’s strong, that’s what he’s got going. He’s got a great mind for that ring. But there’s more to it than that.

“And John Cena wouldn’t have lasted two seconds in an independent ring.”

There could be some truth to that statement, as Styles is known for being one of the finest wrestlers on the planet today, if not the best.

There’s no telling just how Cena would have fared on the independent scene, but regardless of the paths they’ve taken, you can’t deny that the difference in careers has resulted in one incredible feud.

What do you make of AJ Styles’ independent jibe at John Cena? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
AJ Styles
WWE
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again