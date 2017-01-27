It's likely that Arsene Wenger will always have a special place in Jose Mourinho's heart. After all, the Special One always seems to take the opportunity to wind his old foe up.

Since joining United, the heat between the two men has cooled significantly, but following Wenger's recent run in with officials during the recent clash with Burnley, Mourinho was given the opportunity to take a snide swipe at the man he once referred to as a 'voyeur'.

Wenger was sent to the stands during his side's 2-1 win over the Clarets after calling referee John Moss a 'cheat'. To make matters worse for himself, he then shoved fourth official Anthony Taylor in anger while being ushered down the tunnel.

The Gunners boss has since been charged with misconduct for the incidents, and will now likely be given a touchline ban for his troubles.

Mourinho already took a swipe at Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp in the aftermath of his side booking their place in the EFL Cup final, having seen the Merseysider fall to Southampton the night before.

Klopp made the strange claim that the heavy wind on Wednesday night threw his side off their rhythm.

"I’m disappointed, there’s big disappointment. It was difficult. The wind was really strange, it was difficult to handle," Klopp said.

"I said a few times when I came here about the wind and everybody was laughing, but today was really difficult, really difficult to play football with this wind."

To which Mourinho replied: "Wembley will be windy, so we may struggle."

However, there was a comment the Portuguese tactician made that went under the radar at the time, and it could very well refer to Arsene Wenger's recent behaviour.

"I behaved on the bench. No send off, no punishment, so no more words."

While the comment isn't outrageous and it didn't address Wenger directly, it doesn't take a genius to put two and two together here given their history.

