Southampton may only be 11th in the Premier League table, but they did something over two legs in their EFL Cup semi-final against Liverpool that few other teams will achieve this season.

Claude Puel's men secured their place in the EFL Cup final next month, against Manchester United, thanks to victories at both St Mary's and Anfield, winning 1-0 on both occasions.

Nathan Redmond scored the only goal in the first leg before Shane Long's stoppage-time strike wiped out any hopes of a very late comeback by Jurgen Klopp's men.

Many would have expected the Reds to have found the net at some point over the course of the two legs - considering they are currently the Premier League's top scorers - but Puel's resilient Saints could not be broken down.

Oriol Romeu's man of the match performance certainly helped the Saints on their way to a first League Cup final appearance in 38 years, but it was Long who delivered the goods at Anfield.

And the Republic of Ireland forward has told fellow Premier League clubs how they can quash the threat posed by the Reds, who have scored 51 league goals this campaign.

Long reveals tactical plan

“Keeping a clean sheet against Liverpool is no mean feat,” Long admitted, as per Liverpool Echo.

“I think it came from the whole team trying to force them out wide and not letting them make passes through the middle to get one-on-ones with the keeper.”

It was a frustrating night for the Reds on an evening of few chances, and when they did come, Daniel Sturridge couldn't take his chance after being given a rare start - missing from the six-yard box.

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster had a moment of brilliance to scramble, what looked inevitable to be a Liverpool goal, off the line, which could have changed the momentum in the game.

But a well-prepped Saints side were too good for Klopp's men over two legs, despite both Sturridge and Roberto Firmino starting up front for Liverpool on both occasions, while Philippe Coutinho replaced former Saints star Adam Lallana in the front three for the second leg.

Klopp missing key man

Another former Southampton player, in Sadio Mane, didn't feature in either tie as he continues to be unavailable for Jurgen Klopp, while away on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 24-year-old scored for the Saints in the first minute when the two club's met in the same competition last season, only for the Reds to go on and thump Southampton 6-1.

And it appears the Reds are missing Mane, with Liverpool having endured a slump in form during his absence.

Coutinho only made his return from injury in the first leg of the semi-final against the Saints on January 11, while the former Saints winger has been absent since the club's poor 2-2 draw away to Sunderland at the beginning of the month.

Ironically, asides from the Reds' goalless third round draw against Plymouth - when Klopp fielded a weakened side - the last team to stop Liverpool from scoring in all competitions was Southampton when the two sides played out a goalless draw at St Mary's back in mid-November.

