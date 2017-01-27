How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Shane Long believes he knows how to shut out the Premier League top scorers after back-to-back EFL Cup clean sheets against Liverpool.

Shane Long tells Premier League clubs how they can keep Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool quiet

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Southampton may only be 11th in the Premier League table, but they did something over two legs in their EFL Cup semi-final against Liverpool that few other teams will achieve this season.

Claude Puel's men secured their place in the EFL Cup final next month, against Manchester United, thanks to victories at both St Mary's and Anfield, winning 1-0 on both occasions.

Nathan Redmond scored the only goal in the first leg before Shane Long's stoppage-time strike wiped out any hopes of a very late comeback by Jurgen Klopp's men.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Many would have expected the Reds to have found the net at some point over the course of the two legs - considering they are currently the Premier League's top scorers - but Puel's resilient Saints could not be broken down.

Oriol Romeu's man of the match performance certainly helped the Saints on their way to a first League Cup final appearance in 38 years, but it was Long who delivered the goods at Anfield.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. finally breaks silence over Packers playoff loss

Odell Beckham Jr. finally breaks silence over Packers playoff loss

Watch: One play shows how unstoppable the Patriots are

Watch: One play shows how unstoppable the Patriots are

WWE's plans for Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble become a lot clearer

WWE's plans for Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble become a lot clearer

Main reason why Dolph Ziggler still has hatred for John Cena

Main reason why Dolph Ziggler still has hatred for John Cena

Watch: Lionel Messi's assist for Denis Suarez sends Twitter into meltdown

Watch: Lionel Messi's assist for Denis Suarez sends Twitter into meltdown

Wayne Rooney trolled for not having any GCSEs - his comeback is epic [Tweets]

Wayne Rooney trolled for not having any GCSEs - his comeback is epic [Tweets]

And the Republic of Ireland forward has told fellow Premier League clubs how they can quash the threat posed by the Reds, who have scored 51 league goals this campaign.

Long reveals tactical plan

“Keeping a clean sheet against Liverpool is no mean feat,” Long admitted, as per Liverpool Echo.

“I think it came from the whole team trying to force them out wide and not letting them make passes through the middle to get one-on-ones with the keeper.”

It was a frustrating night for the Reds on an evening of few chances, and when they did come, Daniel Sturridge couldn't take his chance after being given a rare start - missing from the six-yard box.

Liverpool v Southampton - EFL Cup Semi-Final: Second Leg

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster had a moment of brilliance to scramble, what looked inevitable to be a Liverpool goal, off the line, which could have changed the momentum in the game.

But a well-prepped Saints side were too good for Klopp's men over two legs, despite both Sturridge and Roberto Firmino starting up front for Liverpool on both occasions, while Philippe Coutinho replaced former Saints star Adam Lallana in the front three for the second leg.

Klopp missing key man

Another former Southampton player, in Sadio Mane, didn't feature in either tie as he continues to be unavailable for Jurgen Klopp, while away on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 24-year-old scored for the Saints in the first minute when the two club's met in the same competition last season, only for the Reds to go on and thump Southampton 6-1.

Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League

And it appears the Reds are missing Mane, with Liverpool having endured a slump in form during his absence.

Coutinho only made his return from injury in the first leg of the semi-final against the Saints on January 11, while the former Saints winger has been absent since the club's poor 2-2 draw away to Sunderland at the beginning of the month.

Ironically, asides from the Reds' goalless third round draw against Plymouth - when Klopp fielded a weakened side - the last team to stop Liverpool from scoring in all competitions was Southampton when the two sides played out a goalless draw at St Mary's back in mid-November.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Adam Lallana
Jordan Henderson
Roberto Firmino
Philippe Coutinho
Football
Premier League
Daniel Sturridge

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again