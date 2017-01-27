How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Antonio Conte.

Antonio Conte's offers update on Gary Cahill's state-of-mind after Ryan Mason accident

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

When Ryan Mason went down following a clash of heads with Gary Cahill last week in a fixture between Hull and Chelsea, everybody knew it was serious.

Mason was down for what seemed like an eternity and he barely moved as the medics attended to him on the Stamford Bridge pitch.

It would later emerge that the former Spurs midfielder had suffered a fractured skull and reports suggested he may have been suffering some bleeding on the brain.

Article continues below

Mason would have emergency surgery on Sunday evening that has proved to be a success thus far. He is now in a stable condition and Hull have said their man is "making excellent progress," much to the entire football world's relief.

However, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants you to spare a thought for the other man involved in the accident, Gary Cahill.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: The NFL Pro Bowl Dodgeball contest was just as amazing as it sounds

Watch: The NFL Pro Bowl Dodgeball contest was just as amazing as it sounds

Odell Beckham Jr. finally breaks silence over Packers playoff loss

Odell Beckham Jr. finally breaks silence over Packers playoff loss

WWE's plans for Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble become a lot clearer

WWE's plans for Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble become a lot clearer

Main reason why Dolph Ziggler still has hatred for John Cena

Main reason why Dolph Ziggler still has hatred for John Cena

Watch: Lionel Messi's assist for Denis Suarez sends Twitter into meltdown

Watch: Lionel Messi's assist for Denis Suarez sends Twitter into meltdown

What Dimitri Payet did when he was asked to play for West Ham under 23s [Mail]

What Dimitri Payet did when he was asked to play for West Ham under 23s [Mail]

"For sure when it happens, this type of situation, it is never good if you are involved in that incident," Conte replied when asked about Cahill's state of mind ahead of Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie with Brentford.

"It was not so good. [Cahill] has a good mentality and he overcame the situation, the accident.

"But I understand how it is for Gary. It was a bad lesson. I am pleased that the guy [Mason] stays well."

Hull City v Manchester United - EFL Cup Semi-Final: Second Leg

Of course, there was nothing malicious in the challenge Cahill made at all. He and Mason were simply contesting for the ball and a clash of heads is as innocuous as it gets.

Conte was keen to stress that Mason remains on his mind, though, and made it clear that his health was at the forefront of his thoughts.

"I repeat, I wish for him and his family the best and I hope to see him very soon on the pitch to play."

Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League

Conte is obviously going to take into consideration the effects it has on Cahill. At the end of the day, he has to decide whether to play him or not.

It's not like when Alex McLeish focused on Martin Taylor in light of his horrific, leg-breaking tackle on Eduardo.

The Scot said: "We have to rally round Martin because I think he is very disappointed about the player and he is mentally shattered by the whole experience.

Arsenal's physio Gary Lewellyn (C) tends

"I think having such magnificent support from people up and down the country has helped Martin psychologically because the big fella could have been damaged from this as well."

Poor old Martin.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Gary Cahill
Chelsea
Didier Drogba
John Terry
Football
Frank Lampard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again