When Ryan Mason went down following a clash of heads with Gary Cahill last week in a fixture between Hull and Chelsea, everybody knew it was serious.

Mason was down for what seemed like an eternity and he barely moved as the medics attended to him on the Stamford Bridge pitch.

It would later emerge that the former Spurs midfielder had suffered a fractured skull and reports suggested he may have been suffering some bleeding on the brain.

Mason would have emergency surgery on Sunday evening that has proved to be a success thus far. He is now in a stable condition and Hull have said their man is "making excellent progress," much to the entire football world's relief.

However, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants you to spare a thought for the other man involved in the accident, Gary Cahill.

"For sure when it happens, this type of situation, it is never good if you are involved in that incident," Conte replied when asked about Cahill's state of mind ahead of Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie with Brentford.

"It was not so good. [Cahill] has a good mentality and he overcame the situation, the accident.

"But I understand how it is for Gary. It was a bad lesson. I am pleased that the guy [Mason] stays well."

Of course, there was nothing malicious in the challenge Cahill made at all. He and Mason were simply contesting for the ball and a clash of heads is as innocuous as it gets.

Conte was keen to stress that Mason remains on his mind, though, and made it clear that his health was at the forefront of his thoughts.

"I repeat, I wish for him and his family the best and I hope to see him very soon on the pitch to play."

Conte is obviously going to take into consideration the effects it has on Cahill. At the end of the day, he has to decide whether to play him or not.

It's not like when Alex McLeish focused on Martin Taylor in light of his horrific, leg-breaking tackle on Eduardo.

The Scot said: "We have to rally round Martin because I think he is very disappointed about the player and he is mentally shattered by the whole experience.

"I think having such magnificent support from people up and down the country has helped Martin psychologically because the big fella could have been damaged from this as well."

Poor old Martin.

