Conor McGregor may be taking some time off from UFC at the moment, but he is still helping the promotion build towards the future by helping to train the next generation of MMA fighters.

Helen Maroulis is a Greek-American wrestler who won gold in wrestling for Team USA - the first time in the country's history they have won gold in the sport - at the 2016 Rio Olympics last summer when she defeated Saori Yoshida, the most decorated freestyle wrestler of all time.

The 25-year-old recently decided that she might try her hand at MMA in the future, so decided to do some training where she was hooked up with the UFC Lightweight champion.

Maroulis said of her experience with the Irish fighter to TMZ Sports: "It was awesome. We rolled around for a good while. Play wrestling, sparring. He kinda showed me the differences when you're wrestling against the cage which is obviously very different than regular wrestling."

She said they trained together for a couple of hours with McGregor also helping her out with how to handle the media. She ended with saying the UFC Lightweight champion has a good head on his shoulders and was really down to earth.

Could we have the next Ronda Rousey on our hands here? It's too soon to call, but training with arguably the best UFC fighter in the promotion's history isn't a bad way to take your first steps into the MMA world.

Dana White is bound to be watching closely, especially if Maroulis keeps training with McGregor, so we'll just have to watch out for more from her in the future.

