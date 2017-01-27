Alexis Sanchez is enjoying a phenomenal season, even by his standards.

In his third campaign at Arsenal, the Chile international has turned up the heat and become the goalscorer the Gunners have craved for so long.

Indeed, 15 goals in 22 Premier League games finds him joint-top of the goalscoring charts alongside Chelsea's Diego Costa, though he's also made seven assists.

Article continues below

Arsene Wenger has entrusted Sanchez with more freedom this term and that goes some way to explaining exactly why he's been so prolific.

Having started the season as the Gunners' first-choice striker, Sanchez has recently moved back out wide but been given license to roam free in the attacking third.

Article continues below

And it's proved a masterstroke. Arsenal, who are currently second in the Premier League, are strong contenders for the title and it's largely because of their Chilean superstar's goalscoring exploits.

A dark cloud looms over his contract situation but, in a recent interview with Arsenal's official website, he explained how he's happy and settled in north London.

He said: "I feel really happy and comfortable at the club. I want to give the supporters a new title. We always get our fans' support through thick and thin, which is great.

"We must win the Premier League or Champions League for them."

In the same interview, Sanchez explained how his Arsenal teammates have helped him a lot since joining from Barcelona in 2014.

And it would seem he's been repaying the favour, after admitting he's been giving goalscoring advice to one player in particular.

Unsurprisingly, that man is Mesut Ozil.

Since arriving at the Emirates Stadium three years ago, the pair have formed a superb understanding and assisted eachother aplenty.

But while Sanchez's goalscoring ability has never been in question, Ozil's has, so he's been helping the Germany international this season.

"Mesut is a quality player - he really enjoys playing football," he added. "I always tell him to enjoy it and not get too worried about scoring.

"If he enjoys it he can score more like the one against Ludogorets, where he dribbled past two defenders and the goalkeeper.

"His goal against Ludogorets is the kind of goal every player dreams of. I feel very comfortable playing alongside him. He has a great vision and there's no need to praise his great touch because everyone knows about it."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms