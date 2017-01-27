Everyone loves a game of FIFA, even professional footballers.

During those long hours off after training combined with the thrill of playing the game as yourself makes for quite a unique experience for a footballer no doubt.

And now FIFA themselves have started recruiting players to get involved in the fun in front of the camera.

This week it was Manchester United's turn to take part as EA Sports decided to pit Team Pogba against Team Rooney in a co-op game to see who really is the top dog at Old Trafford.

Team Pogba consisted of the man himself alongside teammates David De Gea, Ashley Young and Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

Meanwhile Wayne Rooney was able to call on the talents of Anthony Martial, Daley Blind and Jesse Lingard.

After a quiet first half, which showed that Paul Pogba loves a crunching tackle, the game came to life in the second period and things started getting tasty.

Pogba, as loud playing the game as you totally imagined him, got his side off the mark by guiding the computerised Ashley Young through his opponents' defence to unleash a stunning effort past the video De Gea.

Clearly impressed with his own skills, he leapt up to celebrate with the real Ashley Young sitting next to him.

On the other team, though, Daley Blind (jokingly) lost his temper with Wayne Rooney for spurning a relatively easy chance to equalise.

And at the final whistle, the two sides shook hands before Pogba snatched his trophy out of the hands of Anthony Martial.

