Daniel Sturridge has looked a shadow of the player he was when he and Luis Suarez's prolific nature in front of goal nearly secured Liverpool a long-awaited Premier League title back in 2014.

Many believe the Reds striker is still the finisher he once was for the Reds, although, some have questioned the 27-year-old's pace this season.

It was made clear during Liverpool's EFL Cup exit against Southampton on Wednesday that Sturridge's pace has dropped considerably since he joined the club in 2013.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

And the England striker was also scrutinised by former Reds centre-back Jamie Carragher, who admitted that the Liverpool frontman no longer serves the purpose that he did when he signed for the Reds.

"The whole point of Liverpool buying Sturridge under Brendan Rodgers when I was at the club was that he gave us penetration in behind, he had pace." said Carragher.

Article continues below

"I don't know if his pace has completely gone or whether he's that worried with injuries that he's going to pull something.

"The only reason to have Sturridge in the team now is for his finishing ability. Basically, you've got to put things on a plate for him because, as I said, when he doesn't score it's like playing with 10 men."

Sturridge faces criticism

It's not the only scrutiny the Englishman has had to face this past week, with various media outlets criticising the speed Sturridge couldn't offer the Reds against Southampton.

At his best, the striker - in the prime years of his career - can be one of the top strikers in the Premier League. But with just six goals to his name for Klopp's men this season, it's clear something is hindering the Liverpool star from re-finding his best form.

The injury-prone Liverpool star has had to battle back from setbacks throughout the season, and boss Jurgen Klopp believes that could be the reason for Sturridge's lack of pace.

However, the German doesn't see it being a long-term problem for the striker, who it has been statistically proven has slowed over the past few seasons.

“I don’t know exactly about his level of 13/14 because I was not here but that’s not too important. I thought after the Southampton game, it was a really good game from the physical side of Daniel Sturridge," said Klopp, after the striker missed from the six-yard box in midweek.

“He was really involved from first to last, there was not a big difference between the first and the second half and all that stuff.

"Usually – and it’s not about speed or anything – Daniel Sturridge scores twice in this game with the chances he had. But he’s a human being so he missed the chances, that’s all.

“Of course, longer injuries, more injuries, can have the effect that you lose not your speed immediately but of course your 100% trust in your body for sprinting. Ask a sprinter. That’s high intensity, that means everything."

Klopp calm over situation

Klopp will be more concerned with the Reds getting back to winning ways after defeats to Swansea and Southampton in the past week, and insists Sturridge's current struggles aren't a big concern of his own.

“If you get a few injuries from this it may take a little bit of time but it’s not lost forever." Klopp continued.

“I don’t know when they measure exactly in the season but last season there were a few injuries, always coming back after injury, playing a little bit, then another. That was the story, it’s not a real problem at this moment.

“Daniel is in the best age for a football player (27) so if he can stay fit everything will be fine.”

In his best season for the club, back in 2013/14, Sturridge averaged a top speed per Premier League game of 32.4 km/h, while that has dropped down to 30.5 km/h and 29.5 km/h over the last two seasons.

And, this season, that stat currently lies at 28.5 km/h.

In the past, there had been speculation that Klopp was ready to give up on Sturridge, after growing fed up with his recurring injuries. But no such rumours came to fruition.

Liverpool fans will certainly be hoping it's more to do with rebuilding his confidence, rather than their striker physically being on a downward spiral. But Klopp remains upbeat about Sturridge's current predicament.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms