Anderson Silva.

Anderson Silva wants to fight Conor McGregor - but not for title or money reasons

As Anderson Silva prepares for his UFC 208 Middleweight clash against Derek Brunson, he is already thinking ahead towards who he could fight in the future, although he may be setting the bar a little bit too high.

At the age of 41, the Brazilian will probably only have a couple more fights until he retires from MMA, so he will want to have a handful more good fights before slowing down and eventually bowing out of the sport.

And he wants one of those fights to be against Conor McGregor.

Silva's reason for wanting to fight against the UFC Lightweight champion is plain and simple. He wants to test himself.

He said during a UFC 208 media scrum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, according to MMA Fighting: “I'd like to test myself against Conor because he’s an interesting martial artist. His stand-up game is an intelligent game. Not because he’s champion now, but for the martial arts challenge.

"I’d like to see how these stand-up techniques, his and mine, would mix, and how that would go. But not to fight for a belt or anything like that. For the challenge, an interest, that thing about knowing how a fight like this would go."

He doesn't want to fight for money, or for the title. He just wants to put his skills up to the test against McGregor, something which the Irishman is bound to respect. Whether or not he would accept the challenge right now, however, is a different matter.

Although Silva is competing at middleweight at UFC 208, he said he would cut the extra weight to fight with The Notorious at lightweight. Less work for the Irishman to do which means he could be more inclined to accept a fight.

UFC 200: Tate v Nunes

