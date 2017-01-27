How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

He's been brilliant to watch.

Roger Federer's top five shots at the 2017 Australian Open

It suddenly feels like 2008 again.

All eyes will be on Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena this weekend as Serena Williams and Venus Williams and Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal face off in the women’s and men’s Australian Open finals.

It means we’re in for a repeat of the Wimbledon finals of 2008. It’s a testament to the longevity of the four players.

Nine years ago, Venus triumphed over her sister in straight sets at SW19 and Nadal beat Federer in what is widely regarded as the greatest matches in tennis history.

A 22-year-old Nadal beat the Swiss legend 6-4, 6-4, 6-7, 6-7, 9-7.

If Sunday’s meeting is anything like their encounter in Wimbledon, we’ll be in for a treat.

But perhaps we should just be lucky that we’re getting another Federer-Nadal final, considering the pair's frequent injuries over the past few seasons.

Class of legends

Federer is relishing the opportunity to take on his great rival one more time.

“I don’t think both of us though we were going to be here potentially playing in the final because I went to open his academy in Mallorca with him a few months back and I told him ‘I wish we could do a charity match or something’, but I was on one leg and he had the wrist injury and we were playing some mini tennis with some juniors and we were like ‘it’s the best we can do right now’,” he said after beating Stanislas Wawrinka in the semi-final, via the Telegraph.

TENNIS-IND-IPTL

Head-to-head

Federer holds the record for most Grand Slam wins (17) but Nadal trumps the 25-year-old when it comes to head-to-head meets.

In fact, it’s not even close. Nadal leads Federer 23-11, and has won nine of the 11 slam matches.

But the Spaniard will be taking on a Federer who not only looks imperious, but has another day to recover for Sunday’s final.

Federer's top 5 shots

To get you excited for their 35th match, we’ve ranked Federer’s best five shots in the tournament so far. He’s produced some doozies.

Cross-court backhand winner vs Stan Wawrinka | Semi-final

Backhand winner vs Kei Nishikori | Fourth round

Lob vs Mischa Zverez | Quarter-final

Forehand winner vs Jurgen Melzer | First round

Another forehand winner vs Jurgen Melzer | First round

Who will win Sunday's finals? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Serena Williams
Maria Sharapova
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open
Andy Murray

