Over two months on from leaving New York City FC and Frank Lampard is still looking for a new club.

The Chelsea legend, now 38, refuses to call time on his illustrious career and claims there is still a big part of him that wants to keep playing.

In a recent one-on-one with Jamie Carragher, per the Daily Mail, he said: "I see you, Rio [Ferdinand] and Stevie [Gerrard], all retired. There is a part of me that wants to stay in the game.

Article continues below

"Sometimes I don't know why. It just feels this is what I do.

"I've had two months off now. It takes me six weeks to relax and realise I haven't got to train every day and think about the pressures.

Article continues below

"When I was that player, I never had that chance to step back and think, "This is great". It's stressful isn't it? You worry all the time."

Just like how every other player feels upon retirement, Lampard doesn't know what the future holds - and that scares him.

Chances are he'll join the likes of Carragher and Gerrard in punditry with Sky Sports or BT Sport, to impart the knowledge he's built throughout his time as a professional.

And what a career he's had. A Chelsea great through and through, the midfielder has won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the Champions League in 2012.

Lampard's success at Stamford Bridge was a big talking point while talking to Carragher, where he also discussed his toughest ever opponent and best teammate.

But rather than name just one individual for each, the 38-year-old named several - and neither Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi featured.

When asked for his toughest opponent at Chelsea, he replied: "Steven Gerrard, domestically. He had everything. He'd deal with you defensively and hurt you going forward.

"In Europe it was Andres Iniesta and Xavi. As a combination, you couldn't get the ball off them.

And his best teammate: "I have to pick two. Didier Drogba, a great lad, a leader and we had a wonderful relationship. I knew I could run off him and things would happen.

"Then I have to pick JT (John Terry). Great on the ball, desperate to win and a captain on and off the pitch. The Premier League's best ever defender!"

What the future holds for Lampard remains to be seen. A return to Chelsea is reportedly on the cards, though you would assume as a coach, rather than a player.

Regardless of what happens, the England great will forever go down as one of the Premier League's finest ever midfielders.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms