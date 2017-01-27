How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Gabriel Obertan.

Gabriel Obertan looks set for a shock return to the Premier League

Gabriel Obertan is a bit of trivia as much as he is a professional footballer.

Who was the great Sir Alex Ferguson's worst ever signing? There's been a few, don't get us wrong. But Obertan is definitely rubbing shoulders with Kleberson, David Bellion and Massimo Taibi in the worst possible way.

Sorry, how could we forget Bebe.

Obertan arrived at Old Trafford in 2009 for around £3 million he went on to make 28 appearances in all competition for the Red Devils before being shipped to Newcastle United for a similar fee.

Things didn't get much better for the Frenchmen on Tyneside as he became the punchline to several jokes. After only managing three goals in 76 games, Obertan departed the club last summer after they suffered relegation from the Premier League.

However, it seems as though the winger could be heading back to England's top-flight quicker than anyone could have anticipated.

After racking up nine appearances with Anzhi Makhachkala in Russia, the former French under-21 international was released from his contract due to the club coming into financial difficulties - a far cry from the days of making Samuel Eto'o the highest paid player in the world.

Now, it seems as though Sam Allardyce and Crystal Palace may be willing to take a chance on Obertan and view him as a low-risk signing, according to France Football.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-BOLTON-CRYSTAL PALACE

The Eagles have just splashed out a reported £14 million on Sunderland full-back Patrick van Aanholt and Big Sam clearly isn't done trying to reshape his Palace side.

It has been reported that Allardyce would like players with Premier League experience to aid the Palace survival cause, but Obertan's experience might not be the kind the club's fans will get excited about.

There is no denying the fact that Obertan has lightning speed in his arsenal and he was known to work very hard on the Newcastle flanks, but his general end product and decision making in possession frustrated fans at St James' Park.

It could be worthy gamble is Big Sam has a particular role in mind for Obertan, but history suggests this won't be one of his brightest ideas.

