Ronda Rousey hasn't spoken much since her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, only saying that she would be considering her future in MMA while taking a break from the sport once more.

In her last two fights, Rowdy was defeated via punches by Nunes and Holly Holm at UFC 193, meaning she lost her last two contest due to lack of defense against sparring. You would have thought after the first loss, more work would have been done to make sure her sparring defense was at the top of its game.

However, speaking to MMA News Daily, UFC fighter Julianna Pena revealed an extraordinary insight into Rousey's sparring training which sheds light on why she looked so helpless in her defense of punches against Nunes and Holm. She never took any hard punches by her sparring partners in training.

As you can hear from the 5:30 point in the video further down in this article, The Venezuelan Vixen explained that Rowdy is not allowed to get punched hard by her sparring partners and anytime she starts training they must stop or leave the gym.

Pena also mentioned that the sparring partners have to sign disclosure agreements to make sure they don't go hard on her to avoid injury and to also say that they were never there or they will be sued for millions. Rousey's camp didn't want anyone to know fighters were having any success against her in training.

This is very interesting as it helps to explain why Rousey was able to be defeat so easily by Holm and Nunes in their fights and why it looked like she had little to no defense or counter when it comes to sparring.

You would have to think a fighter would have to be hit at least a couple of times, especially going up against a striker like The Lioness before a fight in order to prepare but it appears that was never the case for Rousey.

Rowdy's coach was criticized heavily following the defeat to Nunes following UFC 207 and now it's clear why the fight unfolded the way which it did.

