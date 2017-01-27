Wayne Rooney may no longer be recreating the form that has had so many consider him world class over the years, but that hasn't dented his passion for football.

The 31-year-old finally succeeded Sir Bobby Charlton as Manchester United's all-time top goalscorer with his brilliant free-kick against Stoke last weekend, having drawn level three games earlier.

But the United legend knows too well that his best days are behind him and, although still a part of the Red Devils team under Jose Mourinho, his chances have been restricted this campaign.

Rooney has netted just five times in 27 appearances for Mourinho's side this season and, having been linked with a move to China, his Old Trafford future beyond this campaign is in question.

The United striker hasn't ruled out a move to China, but it's clear the twilight years of the striker's playing career, wherever they may be spent, won't be his final involvement with the sport.

Currently earning £300,000-a-week, the Everton academy graduate admits top-flight players in the current generation don't need to enter management for financial reasons - instead, insisting he is already considering a future from the dugout, because of his love for the sport.

Retirement plans

"Of course, when you get a bit older you start to think a bit more about the game and it's something I'd like to do," Rooney told BBC's Football Focus, as per the Daily Mail.

"My whole life has been around football and the minute I finish playing I'll try to stay in the game. Hopefully, I'll get the opportunity to manage.

"Players playing in this generation have enough money to not have to go into management. The ones who want to do it will be successful."

And if Rooney's playing career will be anything to go by, he will make a very successful manager, too.

England and United's all-time top scorer has won five Premier League titles, the Champions League, FA Cup and three League Cups during his time at Old Trafford.

But his landmark 250th goal, against the Potters last Saturday, will remind Rooney's doubters just how great a player he has been during his career. And the United captain admits his son, Kai, had been trying to recreate the goal in the garden.

Proud moment for Rooney

"It's only my eldest lad (Kai) who understands at the moment, and he came home and was trying to re-enact it, so it was obviously a proud moment for me to share that with my children," Rooney added.

The Red Devils striker came off the bench to make a positive impact in draws against Liverpool and Stoke recently, but could only earn another substitute appearance against Hull in their EFL Cup semi-final second-leg on Thursday evening.

His goal against Stoke could be one of his final stand-out memories at United, and nothing more could have capped it off better than being congratulated by the man he surpassed, in the Red Devils dressing room.

"It was obviously a great moment for myself, a proud moment to get the record but it was nice that Bobby was there as he always is," said Rooney.

"He came into the dressing room after the game and congratulated me. That meant a lot."

The Liverpool-born United legend may already be making plans for life after his playing career, but he will cherish every chance of pulling on a United shirt - for however long that lasts - and victory in the EFL Cup final against Southampton would be a great way to top off a season that has been, at times, testing.

