Watch: The NFL Pro Bowl Dodgeball contest was just as amazing as it sounds

The NFL has been trying for years to draw more fan attention to the Pro Bowl and entice more big-name players to join in the festivities.

The league may have accomplished that this year with a Skills Challenge that included an AFC vs. NFC game of dodgeball.

With wide mixes of Pro Bowl players from each conference, the two teams did battle with 10 athletes per side.

As you can see in the video below, the NFC easily took care of the AFC, despite Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton's valiant effort at the end:

With several quarterbacks showing off their cannon arms and a few receivers and defensive backs waiting to make some impressive catches, the dodgeball game was a real treat for viewers and a true athletic test for the athletes.

Though the NFC was happy to win, no one celebrated with as much joy as Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who took off his shirt and ran around the field before sliding to a stop near his teammates:

The AFC never stood a chance, especially not with weak throws like the one below, turned in by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith:

The important thing at the end of the day, though, was the fact that it looked like the players were actually having fun. If the players have fun and compete at a high level, that will draw more fans to the Pro Bowl, too.

Maybe next year, the entire Pro Bowl roster of each conference should face off in one massive game. No matter the format, though, one thing is certain - long live the Pro Bowl Dodgeball game!

