There was talk that Patrice Evra might make a surprise return to Manchester United but alas, Uncle Pat isn’t coming back.

Instead, the Frenchman has signed for Ligue 1 outfit Marseille, ending his successful two-and-a-half-year stint at Juventus.

Evra spoke of his desire to restore Marseille’s image after his unveiling this week.

“There are always surprises in life and returning to France was not in my plans,” the 35-year-old said, via the Daily Mail. “But I took only 24 hours to think about it before saying OK.

“I love clubs with great history, and Marseille have won the Champions League. I'm here to restore the club's image. Marseille, it makes you dream with this fanbase. It's impressive, I saw it at the Euros. If we had played the final here, we would have been champions!

“I want to taste this madness. With them, you have to give everything you have. Now I'm like a kid. Even Didier Deschamps said, ‘This is a club for you’.”

Pogba bromance

Man United could do with some depth at left-back but it’s hard to imagine Evra making much of a difference. Still, it would have been nice to see him reacquaint with former Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba.

The pair have developed something of a bromance, even performing Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’ in a hotel room while on international duty last year. Check that out below.

Pogba's Instragram tribute to Evra

Had Evra ended up at Old Trafford, the Instagram videos of himself and Pogba would have been endless.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram to wish Evra good luck at Marseille, posting a compilation video of some of their funniest moments together. Check it out below.

Uncle Pat

Evra adopted the nickname ‘Uncle Pat’ after becoming something of a father figure inside the Juventus dressing room.

This isn’t a role he takes lightly, either.

"Me, I look after the health of the locker room, that is my goal," he stressed on Thursday. “This team already has leaders. I am not coming to take someone's place. It is an honour to be part of this new project.”

