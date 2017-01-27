How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Evra and Pogba are close friends.

Paul Pogba sends good luck message to Patrice Evra at Marseille

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There was talk that Patrice Evra might make a surprise return to Manchester United but alas, Uncle Pat isn’t coming back.

Instead, the Frenchman has signed for Ligue 1 outfit Marseille, ending his successful two-and-a-half-year stint at Juventus.

Evra spoke of his desire to restore Marseille’s image after his unveiling this week.

Article continues below

“There are always surprises in life and returning to France was not in my plans,” the 35-year-old said, via the Daily Mail. “But I took only 24 hours to think about it before saying OK.

“I love clubs with great history, and Marseille have won the Champions League. I'm here to restore the club's image. Marseille, it makes you dream with this fanbase. It's impressive, I saw it at the Euros. If we had played the final here, we would have been champions! 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: The NFL Pro Bowl Dodgeball contest was just as amazing as it sounds

Watch: The NFL Pro Bowl Dodgeball contest was just as amazing as it sounds

Odell Beckham Jr. finally breaks silence over Packers playoff loss

Odell Beckham Jr. finally breaks silence over Packers playoff loss

WWE's plans for Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble become a lot clearer

WWE's plans for Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble become a lot clearer

Main reason why Dolph Ziggler still has hatred for John Cena

Main reason why Dolph Ziggler still has hatred for John Cena

Watch: Lionel Messi's assist for Denis Suarez sends Twitter into meltdown

Watch: Lionel Messi's assist for Denis Suarez sends Twitter into meltdown

What Dimitri Payet did when he was asked to play for West Ham under 23s [Mail]

What Dimitri Payet did when he was asked to play for West Ham under 23s [Mail]

“I want to taste this madness. With them, you have to give everything you have. Now I'm like a kid.  Even Didier Deschamps said, ‘This is a club for you’.”

Pogba bromance

Man United could do with some depth at left-back but it’s hard to imagine Evra making much of a difference. Still, it would have been nice to see him reacquaint with former Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba.

The pair have developed something of a bromance, even performing Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’ in a hotel room while on international duty last year. Check that out below.

Pogba's Instragram tribute to Evra

Had Evra ended up at Old Trafford, the Instagram videos of himself and Pogba would have been endless.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram to wish Evra good luck at Marseille, posting a compilation video of some of their funniest moments together. Check it out below.

Uncle Pat

Evra adopted the nickname ‘Uncle Pat’ after becoming something of a father figure inside the Juventus dressing room.

This isn’t a role he takes lightly, either.

"Me, I look after the health of the locker room, that is my goal," he stressed on Thursday. “This team already has leaders. I am not coming to take someone's place. It is an honour to be part of this new project.”

Man United fans: Are you gutted Evra didn't return as a player or coach? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Juventus
Patrice Evra
Serie A
Ligue 1
Football
Premier League
Marseille
Paul Pogba
Manchester United

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again