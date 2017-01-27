American giants Liberty Media completed their $8 billion takeover of Formula One at the start of this week with one of their first announcements being the removal of long-time F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone from his role in charge

Ecclestone had been at the head of Formula One for nearly 40 years, but had received criticism by many of late for focusing on short-term financial gains in favour of the long-term future of the sport.

Despite Ecclestone seeming somewhat unhappy with the decision to remove him from his role, he told German news outlet Auto Motor und Sports that he felt he had been “forced out”, it’s not all bad for the 86-year old.

It now seems as though Ecclestone, along with Sir Martin Sorrell and a handful of other F1 executives, stand to make $40 million thanks to the takeover of Liberty Media.

Despite most of Formula One’s shareholders being tied down to a six-month lock up period, which stops them from selling their stock, a prospectus released on Wednesday claimed that at least seven of the sport's most powerful men are planning on selling up to $40 million worth of shares with Ecclestone said to be one of them.

Ecclestone is thought to be selling up to 950,599 shares worth an estimated $28 million, which would leave the former F1 chief with just a 0.5% share of the company.

Since the planned takeover was announced in September, Liberty’s share price rose to 35.8%, with many feeling that Liberty’s media and marketing knowledge will help to introduce the sport to a wider audience, especially in the United States.

Although some are sceptical of what the new owners might do with the sport, last year’s Formula One champion Nico Rosberg has welcomed Liberty Media with open arms, claiming that Ecclestone’s departure was “overdue” and that a “change” had been needed in Formula One for a while.

Liberty’s plans for the sport so far have included a proposed cap on budgets, as well as evening out the distribution of F1’s $903.7 million prize money, which at present see’s Ferrari earn nearly four times the amount of the lowest receiving team.

British Formula One team Manor were forced to enter administration at the start of the year after failing to find new investors for funding.

