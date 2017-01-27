Watch: Odell Beckham pulls off insane catch at Pro Bowl Drone Drop contest

In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Watch: Odell Beckham pulled off an amazing catch at the Pro Bowl Drone Drop contest

As part of a revamped lineup of activities ahead of Sunday's Pro Bowl, the NFL added a couple of new and exciting challenges to the annual skills competition.

Along with dodgeball, one of the most exciting new contests this year was a drone drop competition, which featured some of the league's top receivers and defensive backs competing to see who could catch the highest drop from a flying drone.

In a surprise to no one, New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. came away with the title, making an impressive snag on a ball dropped from 125 feet.

In the below video, OBJ makes it through round after round before ultimately defeating his former LSU teammate, Miami Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry, in the final round:

Having a ball dropped from so high makes things incredibly difficult for the receivers, who have to deal with the wind, air resistance and any other strange movements that occur as the ball is falling.

The ball reached top speeds of 44 mph during the drops, so the athletes had to deal with that speed, too, on top of the other difficulties mentioned above.

Soft hands were the name of the game, and no one has softer hands than Beckham. Arizona defensive back Patrick Peterson and Denver corner Chris Harris Jr. also turned in impressive performances, but they were no match for OBJ.

Here's hoping the NFL brings the drone contest back next year, and here's hoping Beckham returns to defend his title.

