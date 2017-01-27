Every year, WWE has one or two returns at the Royal Rumble of veteran superstars. While some of them might not be in the ring for very long, others last until very close to the end and go on to have feuds at WrestleMania.

This weekend, WWE will have The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, and Goldberg compete in the rumble, three of the biggest superstars in sports entertainment history, making the event itself quite unpredictable. One wrestler that probably won't be competing, though, is Stone Cold Steve Austin.

However, speaking with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, the Texas Rattlesnake helped to explain why the company is relying on veteran superstars in this year's Royal Rumble.

He said, according to Wrestling Inc: "They are relying on the established stars to help out with their experience. I think it's more than nostalgia. There are these guys who have been there, done it over and over. People still want to see them, but the fact they are this veteran presence and super well-known.

"Most of that roster is not over to the degree a lot of the current guys are. So blend them in there and let those young guys get the rub, do well, because they are the future. The nostalgic guys bring that older and hardcore fanbase because most of those guys were from the 'Attitude Era.' They are drawing any way they can to sell tickets and put asses in those seats."

Article continues below

While veteran superstars do help get over the wrestlers of the future, some fans do worry that they take away key spots on the pay-per-view cards and limit the growth of superstars who are part of the WWE for the majority of the year, rather than being a part-timer like they are.

Braun Strowman looks like he could be the next big talent to come out of the company, and there is a rumor he could face The Deadman at WrestleMania 33 later this year. A win against him or simply eliminating him from the rumble could do him wonders, but the opposite, simply for Undertaker nostalgia, would kill any momentum Strowman has gained.

Although they do sell tickets, taking spots away from future stars will end up being more damaging for the WWE in the long run. The company must be careful not to overdo it or to the extent which they bury a rising superstar.

