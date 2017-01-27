Barcelona fired five past Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou on Thursday night to secure their place in the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Goals from Denis Suarez (2), Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Arda Turan gave the Catalonians a comfortable 5-2 victory, adding to their 1-0 away win in the first leg.

But their hardest test is yet to come. Barcelona face Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals, with the two legs due to be played on February 1st and 8th respectively.

Article continues below

Judging by recent results, though, it's Luis Enrique's men who will be heavy favourites heading into the clash, with Messi in devastating goalscoring form at present.

His well-taken penalty against Sociedad was his 10th goal in as many games, while he also provided two sublime assists.

Article continues below

For Denis' second goal, the Argentine beat three players in midfield before sliding an inch-perfect pass to the 23-year-old, who took the ball round the goalkeeper and finished.

So brilliant was Messi's performance, in fact, that an individual highlights video has been made demonstrating how he's a complete player (see below).

MESMERISING MESSI

His chipped through ball for Luis Suarez's disallowed goal at 0:13 - wow. From the Uruguayan's initial pass, Messi took the whole Sociedad defence out of the game with one magical pass over the top.

It's just a shame Suarez was narrowly offside, otherwise it would have been another sensational assist to add to Messi's collection.

The Argentina captain dominated in the centre of the park, using his skill, pace and balance to run rings around Sociedad's midfielders.

Indeed, his assist for Barcelona's third goal came after muscling his way past one player, driving forward and splitting the opposition's defence with one pass.

Fans still doubt whether Messi is the greatest footballer of all time but, in Diego Maradona's opinion, his countryman is one-of-a-kind and shouldn't be judged for not winning the World Cup.

"I am not going to tolerate that people say Messi is not the phenomenon that he is because he did not win a World Cup," Maradona told TyC Sports, per ESPN.

"Messi is a great player, regardless of whether he won the World Cup or not. At the age of 56, I can say that I have never seen anyone like Messi.

"I thank God that Messi is an Argentine. We have Messi, the Pope and me..."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms