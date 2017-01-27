LeBron James is not a fan of President Donald Trump and has not been shy about speaking out against him in recent months.

On Friday, while speaking about the NBA All-Star voting, which featured some questionable votes from players (who were allowed to vote in the process for the first time this year), the Cleveland Cavaliers star shrugged off any potential snubs, but did so with a perfect quote.

While speaking with the media, James responded to one reporter's question about any potential "goofy" votes with a joke that roasted both the NBA All-Star voting process and the election of President Trump.

In the below video, LeBron delivers the joke with a straight face before breaking into a big smile and excusing himself from the rest of the interview session on a high note:

"There's always goofy votes," LeBron says in the video. "Donald Trump is our president."

With quick wit like that, LeBron may have to try his hand at standup comedy when his NBA career is over.

The most notable All-Star snubs were players like Damian Lillard, Rudy Gobert, Chris Paul and Joel Embiid, but LeBron distanced himself from any responsibility for the "goofy" votes, saying he simply voted for the players he felt deserved the spots.

James, meanwhile, will start for the Eastern Conference after leading the league in fan votes. He's averaging 25.6 points, 8.4 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game for the 30-14 Cavaliers, who lead their conference playoff race by three games over the second-place Toronto Raptors.