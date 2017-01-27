How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Bent made up for his error.

Darren Bent scores hilarious own goal vs Leicester City

Darren Bent warned Leicester City that they would be in for a “hard game” prior to tonight’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Derby City at Pride Park.

The former England international pointed out the fact that Derby are currently seventh in the Championship, while Leicester, champions of England just a year ago, have drastically failed to match last season’s heights.

"I don't think it would be seen as a big upset, to be fair, because we're doing pretty well and Leicester are struggling a little bit this season," Bent said, via the Derby Telegraph.

"I do think they will be the favourites but anyone who watched us against West Brom would say it's going to be a hard game for Leicester - a lot harder than people might think.

"All the boys are full of confidence and ready to go."

Sounds like Bent was up for it; that he thought the Rams could embarrass Leicester, on live TV no less.

But the only one left embarrassed in the early exchanges was Bent himself.

Bent's awful own goal

The 32-year-old striker scored a truly horrific own goal to give the Foxes the lead in the eighth minute.

Standing on the line for a Leicester corner, the ball deflected off a teammate and towards Bent. Under no pressure whatsoever, he proceeded to swipe the ball into his own net in what was supposed to be a clearance.

Watch his embarrassing blunder below.

Urgh. Disgusting.

Twitter reacts

Twitter wasted no time in laughing at the former Tottenham Hotspur striker.

Bent made up for it

Fortunately, Bent atoned for his error by levelling the scores in the 21st minute.

But don’t let that distract you from just how woeful his own goal was.

What is the worst own goal you have witnessed? Let us know in the comments section below!

