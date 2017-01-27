14-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal booked his place in Sunday’s Australian Open final after knocking out Bulgarian international Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (4-7), 6-4 after four hours and 56 minutes of tennis in Friday’s semi-final.

Thursday saw fellow finalist Roger Federer claim the scalp of Stan Wawrinka, who labelled the Swiss as the ‘best player ever’, clinching victory after five sets, winning 7-5, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3.

When pitched up against each other in Grand Slam finals, Nadal takes the edge, and the Spaniard will be hoping to get one more victory over his long-term rival during Sunday's final.

After eight meetings between the two at the business end of competitions, the Spaniard has won six whilst Federer only managed two victories.

Despite the record books suggesting Nadal will have the upper hand on Sunday, the 30-year-old believes the past won’t have any influence on the final:

“No, that was a long time ago. It's a different match, different moment for both of us. I think this match is completely different than what happened before," Nadal told Sky Sports.

The pair haven’t met in a Grand Slam final since the French Open back in 2011, and Nadal believes Sunday’s encounter will be a special and exciting occasion.

"It's special to play with Roger again in a final of a Grand Slam. I cannot lie, it's great.

"It's exciting for me and for both of us that we are still there and we are still fighting for important events. So that's important for us, I think.

"I hope to be ready to compete well again. I need to go back to the hotel, to rest well, and to recover from now."

Nadal and Federer will go head to head at the Rod Laver Arena in the early hours of Sunday morning with the pair aiming to extend their Grand Slam titles tally.

