As Daniel Cormier prepares to defend his light heavyweight title at UFC 210 against Anthony Johnson in April, his mind is clearly elsewhere.

Though Cormier and Johnson are sure to provide fans in Buffalo, New York, quite a show after the former had to withdraw from UFC 206 in Toronto with a groin injury, the talented light heavyweight fighter would like a rematch against a different big-name foe.

The 37-year-old star has an 18-1 record, with the lone blemish coming at the hands of Jon "Bones" Jones in 2015.

According to MMAFighting.com, another fight against Jones is what Cormier really wants before he retires:

“I’d like to fight [Jon Jones]. I’d like to fight him all the time. I’ve always said that. If it was up to me I’d just keep fighting him over and over again.”

Jones won by unanimous decision at UFC 182, which has apparently been stuck in Cormier's mind ever since.

Cormier had high praise for the only man to ever defeat him, taking a shot at Johnson in the process, too:

“I’m not really worried about what Anthony Johnson does," he said. "I have to worry about what I do to prepare myself. If I can be completely honest with you, the only guy that I actually watch what he does - try to game plan for him specifically - is [Jon] Jones. Because I know that against the rest of those guys my skills will outweigh their skills in the fight."

Those words are sure to provide Johnson with plenty of motivation ahead of the match in April. Cormier will have to back up his strong words if he wants to share the octagon with Jones again in the future.

