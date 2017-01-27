How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Daniel Cormier.

Daniel Cormier dreams of facing Jon 'Bones' Jones again someday

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

As Daniel Cormier prepares to defend his light heavyweight title at UFC 210 against Anthony Johnson in April, his mind is clearly elsewhere.

Though Cormier and Johnson are sure to provide fans in Buffalo, New York, quite a show after the former had to withdraw from UFC 206 in Toronto with a groin injury, the talented light heavyweight fighter would like a rematch against a different big-name foe.

The 37-year-old star has an 18-1 record, with the lone blemish coming at the hands of Jon "Bones" Jones in 2015.

Article continues below

According to MMAFighting.com, another fight against Jones is what Cormier really wants before he retires:

“I’d like to fight [Jon Jones]. I’d like to fight him all the time. I’ve always said that. If it was up to me I’d just keep fighting him over and over again.”

Jones won by unanimous decision at UFC 182, which has apparently been stuck in Cormier's mind ever since.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: The NFL Pro Bowl Dodgeball contest was just as amazing as it sounds

Watch: The NFL Pro Bowl Dodgeball contest was just as amazing as it sounds

Watch: Odell Beckham pulls off insane catch at Pro Bowl Drone Drop contest

Watch: Odell Beckham pulls off insane catch at Pro Bowl Drone Drop contest

WWE's plans for Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble become a lot clearer

WWE's plans for Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble become a lot clearer

Main reason why Dolph Ziggler still has hatred for John Cena

Main reason why Dolph Ziggler still has hatred for John Cena

What Dimitri Payet did when he was asked to play for West Ham under 23s [Mail]

What Dimitri Payet did when he was asked to play for West Ham under 23s [Mail]

Neymar needs to score 2 goals in next 2 games to achieve something incredible

Neymar needs to score 2 goals in next 2 games to achieve something incredible

Cormier had high praise for the only man to ever defeat him, taking a shot at Johnson in the process, too:

“I’m not really worried about what Anthony Johnson does," he said. "I have to worry about what I do to prepare myself. If I can be completely honest with you, the only guy that I actually watch what he does - try to game plan for him specifically - is [Jon] Jones. Because I know that against the rest of those guys my skills will outweigh their skills in the fight."

Those words are sure to provide Johnson with plenty of motivation ahead of the match in April. Cormier will have to back up his strong words if he wants to share the octagon with Jones again in the future.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones
UFC
Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again