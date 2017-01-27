Back in 2008, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal played out arguably the greatest Grand Slam final in tennis history at Wimbledon.

Nadal took a 2-0 lead in sets to give Federer a mountain to climb, but the Swiss fought his way back into the game by winning the next two 7-6, 7-6.

What happened thereafter was special. Nadal and Federer, unable to break each other's serve, played into the darkness until the Spaniard broke in the 16th game.

Article continues below

Cue pandemonium on centre court, with Nadal collapsing on the floor out of both delight and exhaustion.

It was a match that will live long in the memory for sports fans - and it's about to happen all over again.

Article continues below

Earlier today, Nadal booked his place in the Australian Open final after beating Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 5-7, 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 in a five-set thriller.

And his opponent? For the first time since 2011, Roger Federer.

The excitement surrounding Federer vs Nadal is like no other. No one thought we would ever see the pair play out another final yet that's exactly what will happen on Sunday.

Nick Kyrgios certainly seems thrilled by the Australian Open final matchup after posting a simple but perfect tweet after Nadal's win over Dimitrov (see below).

The emojis say it all. Alongside the word "Fedal" (Federer and Nadal's names combined), Kyrgios used a shocked, flushed and monkey emoji to portray his excitement.

After progressing into the final, Nadal explained how his encounter with Federer will be "special" and that he "never dreamed" he would reach a final again.

"I cannot lie to you, it’s very special to play in a final with Roger," he said, per the Courier Mail. "We're still there and we're still fighting, that's important and very special.

"After that, yes it is a final, it is an important match. I need to recover and rest well.

"I never dreamed to be back in a final of the Australian Open in the second tournament of the year after a lot of months without competing. But here I am now. I feel lucky. I feel very happy really.

"This probably is a unique situation. Let's enjoy this because [it] probably will not happen again. That's what I can say."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms