Real Madrid may have crashed out of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, but Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal worthy of any highlight reel.

The Portuguese star scored a sublime free-kick from 25 yards out to get Madrid, who at the time trailed 2-0 on aggregate, back into the contest.

Although Celta managed to hold on for a 3-2 aggregate win, Ronaldo will be pleased at dispelling the notion that he’s terrible at free-kicks.

However, don’t let his free-kick fool you into thinking the 31-year-old had a good game.

Ronaldo’s goal papered over what was a pretty dire performance from the Ballon d’Or winner.

The Lionel Messi fan who produced a video of Ronaldo’s ‘highlights’ against Malaga has returned to expose the Madrid winger’s poor display against Celta Vigo.

And it really was bad.

Ronaldo's 'highlights' vs Celta Vigo

In the video made by Twitter user @BreatheMessi, Ronaldo’s poor decision-making is highlighted, as well as his horrific miss from three yards.

Other embarrassing moments include his dive inside Celta’s penalty area and his overreaction to a challenge from an opponent.

Our favourite part, however, is when BreatheMessi compared a clip of Ronaldo falling over after a tackle to Messi remaining upright when under pressure from a defender in a Barcelona match.

At that exact moment, Ronaldo and Messi’s ratings on FIFA 17 are brought up, highlighting that the Argentinian’s 61 physical rating is someway below that of Ronaldo’s 80 rating in the same category.

Video: Ronaldo's struggles vs Celta Vigo

Zidane defended his players

Danilo scored an own goal and Ronaldo failed to shine, but Los Blancos’ boss Zinedine Zidane refused to criticise his own players after the game.

"We produced a very good 35 minutes in the first half, and after they went ahead we didn't give up and put in a great performance right until the end," the Frenchman said, via the Mirror.

"I can only congratulate them all because we put in a great display. When you perform poorly and don't deserve anything you have to look at yourselves, but today there's no blame to be laid.

"We produced a disciplined performance, full of character and it was a shame that we didn't manage to achieve what we wanted.

"We played really well and that's all there is to it.”

