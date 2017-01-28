Derby County and Leicester City will have to do it all over again after they draw 2-2 in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday evening.

Darren Bent scored at the both ends of the pitch to make it 1-1 before Craig Bryson gave the Rams a half-time lead.

It looked as if Derby were about to cause the first upset of the fourth round but Wes Morgan had other ideas, equalising in the 86th minute to force a replay.

Although they’d rather be in the competition than out of it, the last thing Leicester need right now is another fixture. They could do with picking up points in the Premier League - they’re 15th in the table, five points above the relegation zone - but also have a Champions League meeting with Sevilla to look forward to.

Something has to give, and it could well up being Leicester’s place in the Premier League.

Yet despite the heavy fixture list, Claudio Ranieri still named a strong line-up against Derby. Eight players that started in last Sunday’s 3-0 defeat at Southampton started at Pride Park, including Morgan, Danny Drinkwater and Jamie Vardy.

Savage weighs in on the resting debate

There’s a common conception that playing in so many matches takes a toll on the body. However, Robbie Savage defied that idea by correctly stating that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the two greatest players on the planet, never get rested for Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Savage was on punditry duty for BBC Sport at the time, where he was joined by Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer.

And not only did Savage mention that Messi and Ronaldo never receive breaks, but he also threw his own name into the sentence.

“Messi, Ronaldo never got rested, you know. I never got rested,” Savage said.

Cue utter disbelief from Lineker and Savage. Watch the incident below.

Video: Savage in the same sentence as Messi and CR7...

Shearer’s reluctance to even respond shows you just what he made of Savage’s comment.

Twitter reacts

Of course, the former Leicester City midfielder never takes himself too seriously, and nor should you.

Yet fans were quick to mock the 42-year-old on Twitter.

