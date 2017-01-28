How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

The last time doubles number one Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova took to the courts in the Australian Open it resulted in victory. This year was no different.

Friday saw the pair crowned Grand Slam champions for the fourth time after beating Czech international Andrea Hlavackova and China’s Peng Shuai 6-7 (4/7) 6-3 6-3 at Rod Laver Arena.

After Hlavackova sent down a double fault, the second-seeders claimed the decisive break in the fourth game of the deciding set, going 3-1 in front. Mattek-Sand’s volley then sealed the victory, meaning the pair’s unbeaten record at Melbourne Park extended to 12 matches.

The pair, who missed out on last year’s Australian Open due to Safarova being ill, were on the back foot in the opening set after Hlavackova and Peng took an early service break.

However, the American-Czech pair hit back and the duel headed to a tiebreak but was short lived as their opposing numbers surged to the lead and held on at 7-3.

The second set went the other way, however, as Mattek-Sands and Safarova claimed victory, 6-3.

The deciding set saw Hlavackova fight off a break point before double-faulting for the crucial service break.

Safarova then staved off three break points to hold serve before it was Peng’s turn to hold serve after pulling it back from 0-40 at 1-4. However, when Mattek-Sands held in the following game, the pair looked in poll position and eventually managed to see out the match.

Celebratory dance

Despite getting their hands on the silverware, it was the aftermath that really grabbed the headlines.

After Mattek-Sands and Safarova displayed the trophy in front of the cameras, they placed it on the ground before providing a short celebratory dance of which went down well with the spectators. They didn’t even require any music.

It was inevitable that such bizarre scenes to end the day would spark reactions from social media:

“We were celebrating like five-year-old kids out there,” Mattek-Sands said after their little performance, via the Daily Mail.

“It still feels amazing to win it. It's a Grand Slam. When we got the trophy, we saw our names written on it. We know we get it written on there again. It's just special.”

After maintaining their superiority, the pair have now won four of the last nine major titles.

