James Harden has a huge night; Cavaliers and Raptors get back to winning ways

Kings (18-27) 111, Pacers (23-22) 115

Paul George (33/4/3) scored over 30 points for the third straight game as the Indiana Pacers came back from 16 down to beat the Kings in overtime. CJ Miles (18/2/1) shot 6-9 from three. DeMarcus Cousins (26/16/5) had his usual double-double for Sacramento.

Nets (9-37) 116, Cavaliers (31-14) 124

LeBron James (31/5/11) posted a double-double as the Cleveland Cavaliers ended their three-game losing streak. Kevin Love (13/14/2) and Tristan Thompson (10/10/2) also posted double-doubles for the champs. Sean Kilpatrick (18/2/3) was the leader of the Brook Lopez-less Nets.

Magic (18-30) 98, Celtics (28-18) 128

Isaiah Thomas (21/3/8) and Jaylen Brown (20/8/2) led the Celtics to their second straight win as the Orlando Magic struggled. Nikola Vucevic (14/7/2) and Damjan Rudez (14/0/1) led the Florida franchise in scoring.

Bucks (21-25) 86, Raptors (29-18) 102

Kyle Lowry (32/3/6) single-handedly led the Toronto Raptors to a win as they snapped their five-game losing streak. Norman Powell (19/6/1) started at shooting guard in the absence of DeMar DeRozan. Jabari Parker (21/13/2) had a double-double for the Bucks.

Hornets (23-24) 107, Knicks (21-27) 110

Carmelo Anthony (18/11/0) produced a game-icing shot for the New York Knicks, despite shooting a rough 8-26 from the field. Kristaps Porzingis (18/4/0) had his best night since returning from injury. Kemba Walker (31/10/5) showed his All-Star level once again for Charlotte.

Rockets (34-15) 123, Sixers (17-27) 118

James Harden (51/13/13) put up an incredible stat line as the Houston Rockets picked up their first win in three outings. Nene (21/6/2) was a force in the paint. Joel Embiid (32/7/4) put on a show for Philly following his so-called All-Star 'snub'.

Heat (16-30) 100, Bulls (23-24) 88

Goran Dragic (26/5/11) inspired the Miami Heat to their sixth straight win as Wayne Ellington (14/5/2) made his presence known off the bench. Jimmy Butler (3/3/2) shot just 1/13 from the field for the Bulls who are facing an in-house inquisition after recent problems.

Spurs (36-9) 103, Pelicans (18-28) 119

Anthony Davis (16/22/2) had a big night on the boards as the New Orleans Pelicans shocked the San Antonio Spurs. Jrue Holiday (23/4/11) led the scoring for the Western Conference franchise. Kawhi Leonard (23/6/6) led the scoring for San Antonio.

Wizards (25-20) 112, Hawks (27-19) 86

Otto Porter Jr. (21/11/4) was the star of the show for the Wizards as John Wall (19/6/9) and Bradley Beal (15/1/4) took Washington over the line. Dwight Howard (12/13/1) had a double-double yet again.

Memphis (27-21) 109, Blazers (21-27) 112

Damian Lillard (33/5/6) and Allen Crabbe (23/2/0) were the inspirations for Portland. Mason Plumlee (13/10/3) produced a double-double. All-Star Marc Gasol (32/8/5) had a big night for the battling Memphis Grizzlies.