What Zlatan has told Antony Martial after pulling him to one side [Telegraph]

Zlatan martial.

What Zlatan Ibrahimovic told Anthony Martial during their recent ‘pep talk’

Anthony Martial hasn’t exactly hit it off with Jose Mourinho since the Manchester United boss replaced Louis van Gaal in the summer.

The French forward, who joined United in a shock £36 million move from AS Monaco at the end of the 2015 summer transfer window, failed to make a positive first impression with his performances and has found himself in and out of the team ever since.

Martial’s agent, Philippe Lamboley, then angered Mourinho by linking his client with a potential move to Sevilla, but the 21-year-old appeared to have turned a corner when he started and scored against Middlesbrough on New Year’s Eve.

After the match, Mourinho made it abundantly clear that Martial should ignore the advice of his agent if he wants to become a success at Old Trafford.

"Martial has to listen to me and not his agent,” the 54-year-old was quoted as saying by BBC Sport. “He has to listen to me in training every day and in every feedback I give to try and improve him.”

Martial dropped after Liverpool shocker

Martial, who made a huge impact at Old Trafford last season, then scored another goal in the Red Devils’ 4-0 win over Reading in the FA Cup third round, which resulted in a start against Liverpool in the Premier League a week later.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-MAN UTD-READING

The same fixture last season saw the Frenchman announce himself to the world, scoring *that* excellent solo goal which defines his short career so far.

This time around, though, Martial had a shocker.

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

He was subbed off by Mourinho in the second half and failed to make the squad for United’s next two matches against Stoke City and Hull City.

Mourinho: Martial will play v Wigan

Rumours are now rife that Martial and Mourinho have fallen out, although the latter played down these reports during his press conference ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup fourth round clash against Wigan Athletic.

"I don't know,” Mourinho was quoted as telling Sky Sports when asked how Martial had reacted to being dropped. “I don't speak with the players about how they take it.

Hull City v Manchester United - EFL Cup Semi-Final: Second Leg

"He will play Sunday and if Sunday he plays magnificent, he will play against Hull City the next match. It's simple."

Zlatan gives Martial a pep talk

But while Mourinho might not speak with his players about how they’re feeling, it turns out Zlatan Ibrahimovic does.

According to the Telegraph, shortly after Martial was linked to Sevilla by his agent, Zlatan took his teammate to one side and gave him a pep talk.

Manchester United v Middlesbrough - Premier League

It’s understood the legendary Swedish forward effectively told Martial that he stands a better chance of fulfilling his potential at Old Trafford if he listens to Mourinho and others at the club rather than “outside influences”.

We all know who the big man was referring to there.

Here's how Martial reacted...

So, how did Martial react to Zlatan’s little chat?

The Telegraph claim that although he’s feeling frustrated after being dropped for United’s last two matches, Martial is receptive to the messages from both Ibrahimovic and Mourinho and is determined to emerge a stronger player following what is proving to be a tough second season.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-MAN UTD-READING

Zlatan’s words of wisdom might just help the France international to get his career back on track.

Is there anything he can’t do?

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

