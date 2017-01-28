In one of the best MVP battles for many years, Houston Rockets guard James Harden strengthened his candidacy with another performance of historic proportions on Friday night.

The Beard posted a crazy triple-double of 51 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists to lead the Rockets to a hard-fought 123-118 win over the ever-improving Philadelphia 76ers.

That makes him the first player in NBA history to post multiple 50-point triple-doubles in the same season.

The five-time All-Star - soon to be six - previously put up a similar stat line in a win over the New York Knicks on New Year's Eve when he went for 53 points, 17 assists and 16 rebounds.

Many believed that display against the Knicks made him the frontrunner ahead of Russell Westbrook for the MVP award this year and his outrageous display in Philadelphia further boosts his case.

With Westbrook's 51-point triple-double in October, we have now seen three 50-point triple-doubles in one campaign, when there hadn't previously been a single one in the league since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar managed the feat in 1973.

Harden's hugely productive night was made even better by his efficiency as he shot 16-of-28 from the field.

The MVP race continues to thrill every night with the All-Star duo seemingly outdoing each other and making history with each game.

The back and forth sparring between the two players serves as a treat for fans in what is one of the best MVP battles for a number of years and there is still half a season to go.