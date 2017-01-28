Wayne Rooney's future at Manchester United has been in question for some time now and it appears to be only a matter of time before the club legend and captain calls it a day at Old Trafford.

However, that's not to say that the 31-year-old is set to retire, as United's all-time top goalscorer will feel there are a few more years left in him yet.

But his long-term ambition to retire at the club that he has won five Premier League titles and the Champions League with looks all but impossible.

The Red Devils striker couldn't even earn a start under Jose Mourinho during their 2-1 semi-final second-leg away defeat to Hull during the week - just proving how far down the pecking order he has fallen.

Rooney may have come on to save the day for United at Stoke last weekend, with his brilliant free-kick earning Mourinho's side a last-gasp draw and the player himself a club-record 250th goal, but his goals for the team have been minimal.

Chances of reviving a career at Old Trafford that is on the wane are most unlikely, despite the fact the Red Devils and England legend has been influential in United's last two league games.

And with Rooney gaining interest from abroad, including the USA but most prominently China, it appears the player's twilight years will most likely be enjoyed outside of the Premier League.

Rooney has decided his future

While there is still four months remaining of the season, according to The Sun, Rooney has made his mind up about his future beyond this campaign and will take up a £1 million-a-week move to China.

It's a switch that would make him become the world's highest-paid player of all time, nearly doubling former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo's lucrative contract at Real Madrid, and close to three times as much as Lionel Messi.

Even for the stature of a player like Rooney, it's a once in a lifetime opportunity that the United striker will find hard to turn down, and with his best days now behind him, he sees it as the perfect chance to cash in on what he has left to offer.

United won't extend captain's deal

United are reportedly not keen on extending his contract beyond the 18 months that remain on his current £300,000-a-week deal.

And the fact that he has received a lack of offers from America, it seems destined that the Three Lions' all-time top goalscorer will head to the Far East, rather than across the Atlantic - where a wage cap would limit his potential earnings.

Rooney is set to get a rare start against Championship outfit Wigan tomorrow, in the fourth round of the FA Cup, which could be his final chance to win the competition for a second time.

