Philippe Coutinho.

Philippe Coutinho names his favourite ever teammate at Liverpool

January has been a pretty miserable month for Liverpool but they received a huge boost earlier this week when Philippe Coutinho signed a new contract.

Amidst rumours of a move to Barcelona, the Brazilian penned a fresh five-year deal worth somewhere in the region of £150,000-per-week.

His confirmed stay means Liverpool are no longer a selling club, with Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling both leaving in search of silverware over the past few years.

Winning the Premier League is what Coutinho craves but, in an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, he explained how he also wants to become a club legend.

When asked if he once considered waiting until the end of the season to sign a new deal, he said: "No need to wait. I know. I live this every day, I can smell it.

"I see the ambition of the club, my teammates, the manager. I am living it, seeing it. Wait to sign? No. No. Now is the right time.

"I understand what Liverpool means. We can say Dalglish, Rush, Hansen, Souness, Suarez, Gerrard. I've been here quite a few years already, it's not like I am new. I understand.

"To have signed a new contract at this club, my goal is to be thought of one day in the same way as these players. They are legends.

Liverpool v Hull City - Premier League

"You define the success of a player by his loyalty or his titles. Or both. In order to be part of this group, I have so much to do. I want to win titles. Five years is my new contract, it gives me that opportunity."

Just what Liverpool fans want to hear.

Coutinho had the privilege of playing alongside both Suarez and Steven Gerrard and he claims one of them is his favourite ever teammate at Anfield.

FBL-ENG-PR-QPR-LIVERPOOL

"[Gerrard] is my favourite player since I came to England," revealed the Brazilian. "I learned a lot and I loved to see how he understands and organises a game. It is incredible.

"He's a big influence and personality, his presence around the club. I am happy to see him back. I hope he can share in the success we strive for. He taught me a lot."

As Coutinho alludes to, Gerrard recently returned to Liverpool as a full-time academy coach, where he will hope to progress through the ranks and one day make the step up to first team.

