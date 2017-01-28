Official online NBA destination in the UK

Carmelo Anthony.

Carmelo Anthony on Knicks fans booing him: "I enjoy it"

It's been a long week for New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony who has had to deal with everything from trade rumours to being snubbed from his first All-Star game in seven years. 

If all of that wasn't enough, Melo also had to put up with boos from his own fans at Madison Square Garden in the team's 110-107 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. 

The small forward, however, brushed it off in his post-game interview and explained exactly how it made him feel.

"Yeah, I enjoy that," Anthony said with a smile. "I enjoy it."

The 32-year-old was the subject of intense trade speculation earlier this week as news emerged that the Knicks approached the Cleveland Cavaliers with an offer to trade Anthony in exchange for Kevin Love - a deal the Cavs rejected immediately.

That has since been followed up by reports that the franchise is now in discussions with the Los Angeles Clippers as they attempt to move the veteran on to rebuild. 

New York Knicks v Dallas Mavericks

As we all know, though, Melo has a no-trade clause in his contract, but the Knicks believe that he would be willing to waive that if he were to be shipped to a contender. 

Anthony has described the rumours and talk surrounding him throughout the week as "mentally draining".

"You've got to deal with that, even though I try not to read it, and everywhere you go, even if you don't hear about it, somebody is telling you about it, somebody is saying something," Anthony said. "It can be mentally draining, mentally fatiguing."

New York Knicks v Boston Celtics

Being a superstar in the NBA's biggest market comes with scrutiny and pressure which Carmelo has had to deal with since the day he arrived in the Big Apple and, therefore, a move away may be good for both parties in this instance. 

With the trade deadline approaching on 23 February, this is a story that will drag on for a few more weeks.

Derrick Rose

