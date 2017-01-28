How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jamie Carragher reveals how Frank Lampard left him ‘stumped for words’ during match

Liverpool and Chelsea enjoyed many epic battles during the mid-2000s.

Not only were both squads packed with talented players; they were talented players in both squads who truly cared.

Liverpool had Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher, two local lads - warriors - who’d be desperate to beat the Blues whenever the two sides met. Chelsea, meanwhile, had the likes of Frank Lampard, John Terry and Didier Drogba, so it’s no surprise the fixture became one of the fiercest of that period in the Premier League’s history.

Sadly, the rivalry has died down over recent years, but ahead of Tuesday’s clash between the two teams at Anfield, Carragher and Lampard have been reminiscing about their past battles.

And during one moment in the interview, brought to us by the Daily Mail, Carragher revealed that Lampard once said something during a match which even left him speechless.

How Lampard left Carragher speechless

Carragher, as Sky Sports viewers will know, is never short of things to say - but on one occasion Lampard managed to silence him.

“The rivalry takes over doesn't it?” Carragher said to Lampard. “There was a game at Stamford Bridge, we were around the referee then you came steaming over and shouted, "**** off! Who are you? You think you're Mr ****ing Liverpool!" I'm not normally stumped for words but I was then!”

Lampard responded: “I remember! Every time something happened, you would be there, flying out from the back with that big ****ing voice! I was thinking, "For once, just stay out of it!" It was quite good for me, wasn't it?”

Chelsea's Frank Lampard (L) clashes with

The entire interview is a cracking read and we’d advise you to spend 10 minutes reading it - particularly if you support either Liverpool or Chelsea - if you haven’t done so already.

Carragher and Lampard didn’t always see eye-to-eye during this careers because of the rivalry between the two clubs, but it’s great to see them chatting about the good old days together.

Lampard also revealed why he hasn't retired yet

During the same interview, Lampard explained why he still hasn’t retired.

“I see you, Rio (Ferdinand) and Stevie, all retired,” the 38-year-old, who recently left New York City FC, added. “There is a part of me that wants to stay in the game. Sometimes I don't know why. It just feels this is what I do.

“I’ve had two months off now. It takes me six weeks to relax and realise I haven't got to train every day and think about the pressures. There was a point in the middle of my career where I was too driven. I didn't enjoy it. It's much easier now.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-WEST BROM

“I went to watch City v Tottenham last week and seeing Dele Alli score, I thought, ‘What a great moment for that lad, he's got his whole career ahead of him’. When I was that player, I never had that chance to step back and think, "This is great". It's stressful isn't it? You worry all the time.”

