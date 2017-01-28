Rajon Rondo was entering his last chance saloon when he signed for the Chicago Bulls as a free agent in the summer.

After rifts with the coaching staff in his previous two franchises - the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings - it was clear that he had to make things work in the Windy City and prove that he wasn't a bad apple in order to resurrect his career in the league.

He fell out with veteran coaches Rick Carlisle and George Karl in Dallas and Sacramento, respectively. So, could second-year head coach Fred Hoiberg form a better relationship with the point guard? Barely a few months into the new campaign, the answer was a resounding no.

Deja vu

After throwing a towel at an assistant coach in a loss to the Mavericks in early December, Rondo was suspended for one game and it signaled the beginning of the end of his time in Chicago.

Hoiberg benched the veteran for numerous games after that and has not inserted him into the starting lineup that often since. It was clear from that moment that his days with the Bulls were numbered, but after his latest stunt, it'll be a surprise if he represents the team again.

Following a disappointing loss at home to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, All-Star duo Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade called out their teammates and accused them of lacking heart and not caring enough about winning.

Rondo took it upon himself to fire a shot back at the pair, via Instagram. He compared them to the vets he played with during his time with the Boston Celtics stating: "My vets would never go to the media. They would come to the team. ... The young guys work. They show up. They don't deserve blame. If anything is questionable, it's the leadership,"

The 30-year-old already has a fractious relationship with the coaching staff and this not so subtle dig at the team's two star players won't go down well not only with D.Wade and Butler, but the front office too.

The outburst is even more surprising given the fact that Wade and Butler have backed Rondo all year despite his issues and without them in his corner, he may have departed Chi-Town a lot sooner.

This will only increase the Bulls' efforts to offload Rondo, either via a trade or to agree on a buyout of his contract. The question is, though, does he have a future in the NBA?

Risk

The failed experiment of having a big three of Rondo, Wade and Butler will not come as a surprise to many as it was seen in most quarters as a huge risk to pair three ball-dominant players together or as Butler called them, "three alphas".

Chicago will find it tough to trade the four-time All-Star as there won't be any teams clamouring for his signature.

He has become a disruption in the locker room and can destroy team chemistry very quickly, and no team would take a gamble on a player like that.

On top of that, his production on the court has diminished significantly too. Usually one of the best passers in the league, his assist numbers have dropped this year to 6.5 a game compared to his career average of 8.6.

The former NBA champion is also a below average shooter, shooting just 36.4 percent from the field and 30.2 percent from three-point range.

Defences back off him and dare him to shoot, knowing they're more than willing to live with the results. With shooting a key component of the current NBA style, it's difficult to see where he can fit.

With the point guard position currently in the best generation its ever been, Rondo's limited offensive ability doesn't make him an attractive proposition in this era.

Is this the end of his NBA career? It wouldn't come as a shock if it is.

A move abroad to a country like China may be on the cards which is where many former players of the league end up. Currently, Josh Smith, Jimmer Fredette and Carlos Boozer are enjoying their time out there.

Or even a move to Europe could be an interesting idea, just like former All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire who's plying his trade in Israel now.

Only time will tell if Rondo has put the final nail in his NBA coffin.