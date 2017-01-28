With Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba hogging the limelight at Manchester United this season, one player's performances have somewhat flown under the radar: Antonio Valencia.

Dangerous in attack and solid defensively, the Ecuadorian has thoroughly impressed at right-back and become an important member of Jose Mourinho's squad.

It's easy to forget that Valencia was initially signed by Sir Alex Ferguson in 2009 as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement on the right wing.

Impressive displays at Wigan - where he became renowned for his crusading runs down the right - saw the 31-year-old complete a £16 million move to the Theatre of Dreams.

Since then, Valencia has won two Premier League titles and transformed into one of the Premier League's finest full-backs.

United host Wigan on Sunday in the FA Cup, marking an emotional encounter for Valencia, who owes much of his success to the Latics.

And speaking ahead of the game, the Ecuador international recalled a brilliant story of how he thought Steve Bruce was joking when he said United wanted to sign him eight years ago.

He told United's official website, per Goal: "I remember Steve Bruce told me that United were interested in me but I really didn't believe him.

"He was always having a laugh and a joke with me. 'No, seriously, they are very interested in you,' he insisted.

"A couple of days before the deal was officially announced, I met with Sir Alex and, when I looked into the eyes of the manager right in front of me, I could tell that he was serious about signing me.

"He gave me his word and told me everything would be sorted out. That was an incredible moment and that evening I didn't know whether to cry or shout or what to do.

"I rang my family in Ecuador and we chatted and they didn't believe me either! But thankfully it all went ahead and I joined United."

Valencia thought United's interest was a joke - so imagine how he must have felt when Real Madrid came knocking while Mourinho was in charge.

But, as revealed by Mourinho last November, Ferguson was having none of it when he enquired into Valencia's availability.

"I tried to sign Antonio a number of years ago, when I was at Madrid," the Portuguese told MUTV.

"Even though he was not playing right-back at the time, I thought he could be phenomenal in that position. As it was, United told me 'no chance!'

"I am not surprised by his form this season. I think he is the right-back to give us the maximum we can in terms of our attacking football."

