Sam Allardyce could only do so much during his ill-fated 67 days in charge of England, but one thing he did try to pull off was the return of Chelsea defender John Terry.

The 36-year-old had retired from international football four years earlier and the now Crystal Palace boss' planned attempts to recall him are considered rather surprising, considering the controversy that surrounded his retirement.

Terry quit international duty with the Three Lions on the evening prior to an FA misconduct hearing in which he was subsequently handed a four-match ban for racially abusing QPR's Anton Ferdinand.

But despite the circumstances in which the Chelsea defender's England career came to an end, Terry has been considered arguably the Three Lions' best defender for the past decade or so.

Therefore, in a time of crisis when Allardyce was attempting to rebuild a faltering England team that performed abysmally at Euro 2016, it seemed understandable why he would want to recall a trusted and experienced Englishman.

FA rejected recall

However, The Times have revealed that the FA vetoed a decision by Allardyce to attempt to lure the former England defender out of international retirement, stating that it would be a backwards step that would cause too much controversy.

During an event marking his appointment as England manager at St George's Park, the short-lived Three Lions boss had said he “might have to give him a ring”, to which the governing body rejected his proposal.

It's understood that Allardyce had no complaints on the FA's decision and, in the end, made little difference as the 62-year-old later resigned after an undercover sting by the Telegraph exposed him telling Far East investors how to get around the FA's third-party ownership rules.

Policy change

But while his successor, Gareth Southgate, has made no plans to recall the Chelsea captain, the decision made on the defender represents a chance in policy by the FA, since former chairman Greg Dyke left his role.

Dyke had previously stated that selection matters were the responsibility of the manager, which was Roy Hodgson at the time, but it appears the FA were quick to step in on the issue surrounding Terry.

And the FA's decision to reject Allardyce's planned Terry approach has been justified, with the Chelsea defender having had a limited role for his club this season, with the Blues veteran expected to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer.

