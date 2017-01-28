How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

What could have been.

Alexandre Pato's decline from FIFA 10 to FIFA 17

Arjen Robben put it best when he assessed the growing number of players moving to China.

"A transfer to China would be something else entirely,” Robben said, via the Mirror.

“That is basically acknowledging your career is over,”

Robben, 33, can understand players who are in their 30s at least considering a move to China. But anyone younger? The Bayern Munich winger doesn’t think it makes sense.

"I do not understand players going to China at the age of 27 or 28,” he continued. “Those guys are at the peak of their career. That is a waste really. You only get one career. I sort of understand players who are already in their 30s."

So Robben will be disappointed to hear that Alexandre Pato is reportedly close to a move to Chinese Super League outfit Tianjin Quanjian.

Pato has been linked with China

Pato is still only 27-years-old but his attempts to revive his career at Villarreal have fallen flat. The Brazilian has scored just five goals in 22 appearances in all competitions, and Villarreal coach Fran Escriba admitted Pato could be sold in the January window.

“We have analysed the situation, but it is complicated,” Escriba is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail. “[Pato] has an interesting option to leave the club.”

Villarreal v Monaco: UEFA Champions League

Moving to China would be yet another sad step in a career that once promised so much. Pato was a burgeoning star at AC Milan but injuries and a questionable attitude stunted his development.

Chelsea tried to squeeze any remaining talent out of Pato when they signed him last year on loan from Corinthians, but he only made two appearances for the Blues.

Pato's decline on FIFA

A pretty good indicator of Pato’s career trajectory is to look at his ratings on FIFA throughout the years.

Pato was, quite simply, sensational in FIFA 10. Ninety pace, 90 dribbling and 90 shooting, he was so much fun to use on the game.

Fast forward to the most recent edition of the game and his card isn’t quite so appealing. His pace in FIFA 17 is 86, while his dribbling and shooting are down at 80 and 78 respectively.

Check out Pato’s cards through the years below. (Note: He wasn't included in FIFA 15)

FIFA 10

FIFA 11

FIFA 12

FIFA 13

FIFA 14

FIFA 16

FIFA 17

Images courtesy of Futhead.

What is the biggest reason for Pato's demise? Let us know in the comments section below!

