Earlier this week, it was revealed that the bizarre career of Freddy Adu had taken another unexpected twist.

The former United States child prodigy, who was tipped to become ‘the next Pele’ when he was just 13 years old after signing a lucrative contract with Nike, is currently on trial with Portland Timbers.

It’s five years since Adu last played in Major League Soccer - the 27-year-old was recently released from the NASL side Tampa Bay Rowdies and had played in Brazil, Serbia and Finland before returning to the US - but he appears to be on the verge of joining his 13th club in as many years.

Article continues below

Almost 12 years ago, back in June 2005, a 16-year-old Adu played for the United States in their FIFA World Youth Championship match against Argentina.

On the opposite side was an 18-year-old Lionel Messi who, unlike Adu, hadn’t yet announced himself to the world.

Article continues below

Adu was a bigger name than Messi in 2005

The USA won the match 1-0 and although Messi’s reputation was growing, it was Adu who was expected to enjoy the better career because of the extraordinary amount of hype that surrounded him at the time.

Twitter wasn’t around back then, of course, but the Big Soccer forum was.

And on that forum, a fascinating thread can still be accessed where football fans wrote down their thoughts and opinions about the two players.

Messi may not have announced himself to the wider world in 2005 but the hardcore football fan - they tend to be called hipsters these days - was aware that the Barcelona starlet was rated seriously highly by those at the Camp Nou.

And so people on the Big Soccer forum watched the match with interest to see what they could learn about the two youngsters.

Here's what football fans thought about Adu and Messi

Per Dream Team, here’s what they thought at the time…

“Freddy looked like a young Ronaldinho out there at times. Great setups & drew many fouls & a PK” -aartef redded

“Freddy showed more skill with the ball than Messi and much more of a defensive effort than he will ever get credit for” -FC Tallavana

“Their skill levels are similar and Freddy is younger as well.” -Sempuukyaku

“Messi was great, but Freddy was just as great IMHO. Plus he was a heck of a lot more entertaining” -Caulfield

“I saw nothing Messi did that would make me think he is any better than Adu at this level” -Onionsack

“I thought Messi was very explosive very fast, good quick turning. But I think Adu was superior overall” -pokemoncards

“Freddy Adu honestly could be one of the best players in the world one day” -Saeyddthe

“Just wait for 2 more years then u gonna regret why we’re comparing messi and adu becouse adu is gonna be 18 and he is gonna ask u who messi is and where did he come from.” -soccerdude_200

“I’m sure Adu at age 18 will be far better than Messi at age 18…” -krayzie

It’s easy to say that most of them look like idiots but, unlike us, none of the aforementioned football fans had the benefit of hindsight when they expressed their opinions.

None of them would have predicted that Messi, 12 years later, would be widely regarded as the greatest footballer ever.

Similarly, they never could have guessed how Adu’s sad career would pan out.

Video: Messi v USA (June 2005)

By the way, if you want to watch Messi’s performance against the US back in 2005, here’s a video…

He looked pretty special to us.

Argentina went on to win the tournament, with Messi winning both the Golden Ball and Golden Boot awards.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms