Kevin Durant praises one 'remarkable' aspect of Stephen Curry's personality

Despite the Golden State Warriors boasting a 39-7 record, there are still some creases for the franchise to iron out.

The chemistry between their elite players is building game-by-game and it is likely they will soon hit full stride as we get closer to the playoffs.

How to balance the usage of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson has been the main conundrum for Steve Kerr so far this season, and there have been a few moments in games where the four All-Stars have lacked the cohesion the Warriors showed last season.

However, unlike previous superstar partnerships in the league, there is no question about egos.

Curry has sacrificed his chances of winning a third straight MVP award to accommodate Durant, and the former Oklahoma City Thunder player has recently praised the 'remarkable' lack of ego from the NBA's first unanimous MVP.

He said: "He [Curry] has no ego. It's really unbelievable. How big he is as a person, as a player, and to not really care about stuff that everybody else cares about outside our group is pretty remarkable. It's different. When you see people like that."

Curry's averages are down from last season. He is scoring 24.6 points per game compared to 30.1 last season while his assists and rebounds are also down. But the Warriors are in a great position. As long as egos continue to take a back seat, they will remain the favourites to lift the Larry O'Brien trophy.