Philippe Coutinho delighted Liverpool fans and manager Jurgen Klopp when he signed a new long-term contract with the Reds on Wednesday.

While there had been plenty of speculation linking him with a big-money move to Barcelona, such rumours never came to fruition and showed his loyalty by committing himself at Anfield.

Liverpool certainly missed the Brazil international during his lengthy lay-off with an ankle injury and has since been labelled a "magician" by club legend Steven Gerrard.

It's hard to think what the Reds would have done if they had sold the 24-year-old to Barcelona, although, Klopp was always adamant they wouldn't sell their forward.

Coutinho has progressed significantly since he joined the club for £8.5 million as a 20-year-old from Inter Milan in 2013, and the Reds boss appears to be getting the best out of him with more potential in the offering.

However, football pundit Paul Merson doesn't agree with all the hype surrounding the Brazilian, whose five of his six goals have come in the Premier League this season.

"Jurgen Klopp says Coutinho is world class. But he’s not. He’s not a Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s not even an Eden Hazard in my opinion." said Merson in his Daily Star column.

"If he’s on top of his game, and Hazard is too, I know who I’d rather have in my team."

Reds face daunting Chelsea test

Liverpool face a huge game at home to Chelsea on Tuesday night in the Premier League, looking to bounce back from their shock 3-2 home defeat to relegation-threatened Swansea, by beating the runaway league leaders.

It will be a big ask for Klopp's men, however, they will recall the victory they secured at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season as a timely reminder.

But Merson has backed up his preference for Hazard over Coutinho, by pointing towards the Brazilian's statistics for Liverpool so far this season.

"Coutinho is not going to rip it up on his own. How many games has he won for Liverpool this season?" Merson continued.

"Jamie Carragher has criticised him before for not having enough end product, and he’s right.

"Coutinho’s scored five goals in the league. Joe Allen at Stoke has scored as many as that. Leroy Fer at Swansea has scored more.

"A lot of his goals are worldies as well. They dry up sooner or later. He needs to find other ways to score.

"He also has five assists but that doesn’t even put him in the top ten this season. So £150,000-a-week is a lot to be paying him."

His new £200,000-a-week deal makes him the biggest earner in the club's history, and Liverpool want to make him the core of the team, as Klopp looks to build his side around him.

Merson: Mane more important than Coutinho

However, while all the attention currently surrounds Coutinho, the Reds have also been without another one of their star men in Sadio Mane, who is currently at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

Merson believes the African is more important to Klopp's team right now than Coutinho.

"I don’t even think he’s Liverpool’s best player." the Sky Sports pundit admitted.

"Sadio Mane is probably more important to them and they’ve really missed him.

"Coutinho played in both legs of the EFL Cup semi-final against Southampton and Liverpool didn’t score.

"So it’s time for Coutinho to show up. His team needs him. He hasn’t scored since November. Yes, he’s been injured but he’s played seven times since then."

Merson may not feel the Liverpool forward is world class as of yet, but his influence on the team has been undeniable from the moment he curled in a late first-half free-kick to equalise for the Reds at Arsenal on the opening day of the season.

With a huge fanbase at Anfield and a growing international status, it seems only a matter of time before the Brazilian achieves something big with Liverpool.

However, for now, his focus will be to simply get the Reds' league form back on track - starting with the gigantic task of defeating Antonio Conte's high-flying Blues at Anfield on Monday night.

