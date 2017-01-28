Official online NBA destination in the UK

Shaquille O'Neal says you'd 'never hear from' DeAndre Jordan again if he didn't play for the Clippers

DeAndre Jordan was selected to his first All-Star game as a reserve for the Western Conference team this week. The L.A. Clippers center was chosen as one of seven players to start on the bench, and there has been a lot of debate over whether he deserved the call-up.

Averaging 12.5 points, 14 rebounds and 1.1 assists, he is the only Clipper in the 2017 showcase as Chris Paul and Blake Griffin missed out due to injury.

However, many fans believe the 28-year-old was only selected due to the team he plays for: the Clippers are current fourth in the west with a 30-17 record.

One man who appears to agree with that point of view is TNT analyst, former center and four-time champion Shaquille O'Neal. The Hall of Famer was debating Jordan's true ability with Charles Barkley and the TNT crew and insisted if Jordan played for a smaller market team he would not be as highly regarded.

Shaq recently picked his top 25 players in the league, positioning Jordan at 23. Ernie Johnson placed Jordan 13th, ahead of the Sacramento Kings' DeMarcus Cousins, and O'Neal said: “You got DeAndre over DeMarcus? Really?”

Johnson responded: “Uh-huh. Yeah, I do.”

Before Barkley added: “Only because he should be higher.”

Shaq went on to say: “Oh, stop it. He plays for a good team. You put him in Milwaukee, you’ll never hear from him again. Come on, Chuck, don’t even play me like that.”

