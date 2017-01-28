How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Alvaro Morata reacts to transfer speculation with post on Instagram

How quickly have things changed at Real Madrid?

Just a few weeks ago, Zinedine Zidane's men were earning all of the plaudits for their remarkable unbeaten run stretching to a record-breaking 40 matches.

Since then, however, the Spanish giants have struggled for consistency, winning just once from their last five matches and crashing out of the Copa del Rey in the process.

Zidane has been without plenty first team regulars throughout their bad spell of form due to injury and yet Alvaro Morata is still barely getting a look in.

Morata rejoined the club last summer from Juventus but remains behind Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo in the pecking order to spearhead Zidane's attack.

He has been forced to settle for cameo appearances off the bench of late and hasn't found the back of the net for over a month, prompting fresh speculation about his future.

On Spanish TV programme 'El Larguero', it was claimed Morata had instructed his agent to start looking for a new club to sign him, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Juventus all said to be interested in acquiring his services.

Real Madrid CF v Athletic Club - La Liga

However, Morata has responded to the rumours with a firm response via his official Instagram page.

The image of the Spanish forward sharing a joke with Madrid teammate Isco during training was accompanied by a caption which translates to: "No matter what they say #halamadrid forever! This is Madrid and we ALL keep going to the death! With my brother @iscoalarcon in today's training!"

So according to the man himself, Morata is not trying to engineer a move away from the Bernabeu, which will no doubt be disappointing for Chelsea and Arsenal supporters.

Both Premier League giants are believed to be eager to strengthen the depth of their respective striking departments, despite having two of the most prolific forwards in the division.

Alexis Sanchez and Diego Costa currently lead the scoring charts in the English top flight with 15 goals a piece - which means there is no guarantee Morata would have any more playing time if he did decide to make a move to either club anytime soon.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

